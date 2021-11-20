Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed series today Friday, November 19

Multimedia content is something you are used to, because there is a huge market for series. The news is that the streaming can give you exactly what you are looking for: record-breaking productions take everyone’s breath away.

With that in mind, Amazon prime take a count to share what people are watching in real time in the United States. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Check out the 9 most wanted series on this platform:

1. The wheel of time

The lives of four young women are forever changed when a stranger comes to their village claiming that one of them is the embodiment of an ancient prophecy and has the power to tip the balance between Light and Darkness. They must decide whether to leave the fate of the world in the hands of the stranger (and themselves) before the Dark One escapes from his prison and begins the Last Battle.

2. Goliath

Billy McBride was a prestigious Los Angeles attorney, but fell from grace and now spends more time in the bar than in the courtroom. But when he sees the opportunity to sue Cooperman & McBride’s biggest client, the powerful law firm he helped create, he doesn’t hesitate and begins this unequal fight against Goliath.

3. I Know What You Did Last Summer

In a sun-kissed Hawaiian town with a mysterious past, a group of friends are left with a dark secret after a tragic accident. A year later, a member of the group receives a threatening message and the friends now know that someone intended to make them pay last summer.

Four. Always jane

Jane lives with her typical family in rural New Jersey, which may not seem like the best place for a transgender teenager to grow up. But he has not met his family, the Nourys. They wear their hearts on their sleeves and find irreverent humor in everyday life, while Jane sets her sights on life beyond her small town.

6. Invincible

Mark Grayson is a normal teenager, except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop his own powers and enters the tutelage of his father.

7. Dexter

A suspense series that tells the story of a strange man named Dexter Morgan. When he was a child, Dexter was abused and abandoned by his parents, now he is a successful and important pathological coroner … but under his charismatic personality, a terrible truth hides. Dexter has channeled his innate homicidal needs into a second profession that he jealously keeps secret: hunting down, hunting down and brutally murdering ruthless criminals.

8. Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (TV)

Comedian Jimmy O. Yang shares with viewers his thoughts on immigrant parents, Matt Damon, or whether ghosts also enter one-bedroom apartments. (FILMAFFINITY)

9. The Boys

The series takes place in a world where superheroes represent the dark side of celebrity and fame. A group of vigilantes who call themselves “The Boys” decide to do everything possible to stop the superheroes who are harming society, regardless of the risks that this entails.

10. Modern love

An unlikely friendship. A lost love that resurfaces again. A marriage at its turning point. A date that may not have been. An unconventional new family. These are the extraordinary stories of the joys and tribulations of love, each based on a personal article on real relationships from The New York Times’ beloved column “Modern Love.”

We hope you have been satisfied with this review of the most popular series. Go ahead and discover them on Amazon Prime!

The truth of the matter is that fans of television productions must steal time from the clock to finish all seasons. It is no secret to anyone that Amazon Prime is an expert in streaming the biggest hits, which are the object of worship around the world.

Do you want to be part of this journey? Join us!