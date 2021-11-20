Amazing! There are already cheats in Halo Infinite

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Although the game has not been available for a week, the players of Halo Infinite They have already started finding cheaters who are ruining other people’s games.

Several users have faced spartans who have near perfect aim, and this obviously raised some suspicions. Professional gamer Zlep, for example, decided to follow one of these subjects and found that he was using some form of assist outside of the game.

As seen in the video below, cheaters are able to keep an eye on their enemies even when they are behind walls, and they know exactly when they will come out of cover.

Cheats are not new to competitive gaming. Almost all multiplayer modes have their fair share of malicious users. In that sense, it was to be expected that they will reach Halo Infinite, but not so soon.

Although it is currently unclear how serious the problem with cheats is in Halo Infinite, its mere presence means a problem. Considering that this title has been a resounding success, Microsoft better get involved before the situation gets out of control.

The multiplayer of Halo Infinite was released surprisingly on November 15 to celebrate Xbox’s 20th anniversary. Since then, millions of fans have been enjoying its multiple game modes.

The entire campaign of Halo Infinite will arrive on December 8th. To see more information about it, follow this link.