Amanda Seyfried: protagonist of this literary thriller that arrives in April

The film is an adaptation of the 2016 book The Appearance of Things by Elizabeth Brundage. And as its name anticipates, an artist and her husband begin to suspect that their marriage rivals the sinister history of the place.

Stephen King had mentioned of the novel: “Ghosts, homicides, a terrifying psychopath with normal appearance and extraordinary prose. This thriller has enchanted me ”. Now, the adaptation comes from the hand of Netflix with the leading role for Amanda Seyfried and James Norton as her husband. A young and apparently happy couple who leave their life in Manhattan to move to the Hudson Valley.

And because things are never as perfect as they seem, the thriller takes this as a starting point for its story that peels off cracks in the varnish. “It is for novels like this that the term literary thriller has been coined,” also praised The Wall Street Journal years ago.

Along with Norton (Little Women, 2019) and Seyfried, we also find Netflix regular Natalia Dyer, we also find Karen Allen (National Lampoon), F. Murray Abraham from The Grand Budapest Hotel,Rhea Seehorn from Veep and Jack Gore, whom they will recognize from The Kids Are Alright.

The film premieres on April 29 on the streaming platform and its trailer already shows us the intensity that the thriller will handle.