All about Honey Trees in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl – Nintenderos

This time, you can know in detail how the Honey trees in the game. We leave you with the information:

This Honey Trees feature will be available after visiting Wind Valley for the first time, and to unlock the building, players will need to return to Scent Village and access its meadow, which is located to the north of the small community.

After defeating two Galaxy Team recruits, an older man will reward you with Honey.

Now you can go to some special trees and smear them with honey: when you return hours later you will trigger a random encounter with a group of Pokémon. Here you can see what they are:

You can find Honey Trees in these places: Route 205 Route 206 Route 207 Route 208 Route 209 Route 210 Route 211 Route 212 Route 213 Route 214 Route 215 Route 218 Route 221 Route 222 Ancient Forest Aromaflor meadow Forge Fire Wind Valley

And these are the Pokémon that can appear:

We will have to periodically check the tree between 6 and 24 hours after spreading it: once the leaves start to shake is when you can interact with them to trigger a random Pokémon battle. Time travel by changing the time on Nintendo Switch is not recommended.

To get more Honey, we must return to Scent Flower Town to unlock more items or catch a rare Pokémon that has the Honey Collect ability. You have the complete guide here.

