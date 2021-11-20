Alicia Cervantes almost tied the scoring title in the Chivas Femenil beating over Toluca 4-0

The Chivas de Guadalajara Women achieved their last victory of the regular phase at the most opportune moment, after thrashing Toluca 4-0 with two annotations of Alicia cervantes, who is close to becoming the best scorer in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 by adding 17 goals in the same number of matches, this prior to the start of the Liga MX Femenil Liguilla.

The Sacred Flock came to this duel with four games without winning, in what seemed plunge them into the final phase of the campaign, however they resumed their best soccer to give a dance to the Diablas from the beginning of the meeting, since it only took 22 minutes to open the scoreboard, after the annotation of Joseline Montoya.

Later the concert of Licha Cervantes would begin, who was in charge of increasing his goalscoring quota of the campaign, by signing up for the 2-0 with which they went little by little burying the hopes of some scarlets who left much to be desired and who also no longer had any hope of qualifying the Liguilla being located in position 12 with 18 points, very far from the eighth position that is the last team to enter the Fiesta Grande and which is Cruz Azul with 24 units.

In the second part Cervantes continued with his forcefulness, because at minute 66 took a shoe from outside the area that hit brush against a back row from Toluca and ended with the ball nestled in the goal for the 3-0 that was already a win, in the last match of both squads in the regular phase of the tournament.

The arrivals were uncountable for Guadalajara and in a clear foul on Licha in the mean moon, Carolina Jaramillo he took the free kick in a big way to beat the stretch of goalkeeper Wendy Toledo, who could not stop the ball. With this result Chivas closed the campaign with 33 points waiting for the rest of the matches to take place to know their position and rival in Quarter finals.

Alicia Cervantes imminent scoring champion

The Chivas attacker had no rival in this contest, as she closed the contest with 17 annotations and although there is still what to do Desiree Monsivais from Rayadas de Monterrey In the match with Cruz Azul, he has 13 goals, therefore it is difficult for him to overcome what he Licha did in front of the Diablas.