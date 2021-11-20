Actresses Against a Woman as 007

The new James Bond movie is approaching and with it, the information that the iconic character can now be played by a woman. A fact that has annoyed many personalities in this artistic medium and that they have not stopped mentioning the subject every time they can, some in favor and others finding that this happens, but without a doubt, it has given us a lot to talk about.

For some time now, the issue has been put on the table, not only in this production, but in many others, since female representation in the world of cinema is very little or really nil. Actresses, directors and screenwriters have spoken in favor of women being the protagonists now of stories with the proportions and great scope as the case of James Bond.

Women, say many others, usually have nothing relevant, flat, boring and very uninteresting roles, the man on the other hand, is always the one who takes the role of the hero who saves everyone, who has the best scenes and the best developments within the films. However, this has been changing over the years and little by little; nowadays women already have a little more representation in the cinema.

Even large franchises in the film industry have taken the role in favor of this movement that comes from feminism and that seeks that women have, at present, characters, stories, scenes and other situations equal or more relevant than those they have had in the history of the medium. Historical sagas like the Ghostbusters have already joined in on this and have done relatively well.

All this has caused a lot of commotion, since changing the gender of the characters that have been adored for entire generations is not an easy task. Like when Steven Spielberg once mentioned that there was a possibility to tell the Indiana Jones story, but with a female lead. Well, something similar is what is being experienced with the famous secret agent.

There are people in the middle who proclaim themselves in favor of this happening. Such is the case of Priyanka Chopra, Gillian Anderson, Emilia Clarke and Elizabeth Banks, who affirm that they would like to take the role of James Bond and if not, they would like to see another woman playing it, because it seems to them something very interesting change.

However, there are also women who would not support this practice, assuring that women should, rather, create stories and characters as relevant as 007, that James Bond was created as a male character and that it should remain that way. Actresses like Rosamund Pike and Rachel Weisz are among those who have shown their dislike. here are some more and what they said.

This actress, who made her big screen debut in 2002’s 007: Another Day to Die, was against changing the gender of Hollywood’s best-known spy. In an interview he declared that new stories should be written that achieve this, because James Bond, who is a character of Ian Fleming, should not have a twist of this style, but a new story with women who achieve what he achieved.

“I’d say write a new story. I mean, James Bond is a character created by Ian Fleming. You know the brand has gotten bigger and whatever, but take one of the Bond girls and give her her own story. I think the James Bond character is a man. Why not make a strong female agent in her own right? You can’t always turn it around and say, “Oh, she’s a woman now,” she said after being questioned about whether James Bond should be woman.

Rachel Weisz

The British actress who has participated in productions such as The Mummy or more recently, Black Window, is another of the women in the medium, who considers that this character should continue to be interpreted as Fleming originally wrote it, that is, Man. She has no direct link with these productions, but being the wife of the current James Bond, Daniel Craig, has given her position on the issue.

“Fleming spent a great deal of time writing this character, who is particularly masculine and relates in a particular way to women. Why not create your own story instead of jumping on someone else’s shoulders? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should have their own stories, “commented Rachel Weisz.

The last actress who has found that a sex change occurs in the character, has been Eva Green, who we can remember for her also participation in the saga when in 2006 she played Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale. She showed her position on the issue after being asked by Vanity Fair her opinion regarding this situation that has given much to talk about.

“I am a woman, but I really believe that James Bond should still be a man. It makes no sense for him to be a woman. Women can play different types of characters, but James Bond should always be a man and not Jane Bond. There is a story. with the character that must continue. It must be played by a man, “said the actress.

In spite of everything, the industry and the public remain extremely divided in opinion, as some say that the change would only be made to satisfy the market that is more in line with the issue of inclusion. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that times have changed and things from the past are not very well accepted today, so if this saga stops working because of this situation, they will not think twice to put a woman agent.