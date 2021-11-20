Actor who played Babe Ruth in the Sandlot passes away

There are many baseball movies that have a special place in the heart of people like Major Leagues, The Field of Dreams, 42, A League of Their Own or Moneyball, but perhaps the most loved and remembered by all the fans, and that marked many childhoods maybe it’s the sandlot, which to this day is considered the most iconic baseball movie of all time.

Much of it has to do with the great performance of “Bambino” Babe Ruth in the film, in which the actor Art LaFleur took it upon himself to bring it to life in a magnificent way. However, unfortunately according to information from TMZ, LaFleur has died on the morning of this Saturday, November 20 at the age of 78, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease that the actor suffered for at least 10 years.

LaFleur in addition to acting in The Sandlot, is also known for his role in The Field of Dreams, where he played Chick Gandil, one of the many players involved in the Chicago “Black Sox” scandal of 1919.

Other notable films in LaFleur’s filmography include The Replacements with Keanu Reeves, Trancers, Hostage or Air America with Robert Downey Jr. and Mel Gibson ..