Abidal’s wife will file for divorce for an infidelity with Kheira Hamraoui

The wife of Eric Abidal, Hayet Abidal, has announced that he will file for divorce after the former player of the Barcelona and former French international has allegedly confessed to him that he had an extramarital relationship with the PSG footballer Kheira Hamraoui, attacked at the beginning of the month.

In a statement sent to Efe, the lawyers of Hayet Abidal, Nicolas Cellupica and Jennifer Losada, assure that the wife of the former sports director of the FC Barcelona will ask for a divorce in the Catalan capital “forced by the circumstances and much to his regret for the Hamraoui case.”

“After the Versailles Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday night that the football player’s phone chip was in her husband’s name Eric Abidal, he confessed to her that he had an adulterous relationship with Madame Hamraoui, “argue the lawyers.

Hayet Abidal He has also stated through his legal representatives that “he hopes to be able to clean his honor and reputation tarnished by rumors” related to the attack on Hamraoui on November 4 and stressed that he wishes “to be heard as soon as possible, in a case that has already claimed several collateral victims.”

Eric Abidal He will appear shortly as a witness in the investigation into the attack on the PSG player on November 4 Kheira Hamraoui and why he had come to link his teammate Aminata DialloAlthough in recent days revenge for a possible extramarital affair has gained strength as the main hypothesis.

As reported by the French newspapers “Le Monde” and “Le Parisien”, the Versailles prosecutor, Maryvonne Caillibotte, has confirmed that Abidal will be “soon” questioned and does not rule out that the former footballer’s wife will also be summoned.

And all this after transcending that Hamraoui’s mobile card was in Abidal’s name, confirming, in the eyes of the investigators, a close relationship between the two.

