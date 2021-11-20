A worker sues Tesla over “rampant sexual harassment” she has been the victim of for years at the Fremont plant

A Tesla employee filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of California in Alameda County on Friday, accusing supervisors and managers of the Fremont plant of having created “conditions [laborales] nightmare “in which the “rampant sexual harassment” it has been going on for years.

In the complaint, Jessica Barraza assures that the middle managers have contributed to establishing a “widespread culture of sexual harassment” through the excessive use of offensive or denigrating language when referring to women, sexist behavior, comments referring to the bodies of the workers and even denouncing daily touching.

“Ms. Barraza has been humiliated and embarrassed by being called daily with names she can hardly bear to repeat. […] Her sense of security and power has been eroded by being repeatedly touched against her will. His self-image and self-esteem have been affected “, reads the court action.

In this sense, the 38-year-old woman indicates that she began to have panic attacks after a worker slipped his leg between hers at the end of September, a situation that worsened when she was required to participate in group physical activity with colleagues. of work that supposedly had reified it.

Following these incidents, the employee was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, for which he is under medical treatment to reduce anxiety levels.

According to the document, Barraza demands from Tesla compensation for the harassment of which he has been a victim, as well as that a court order be issued that forces the company to implement a series of measures and policies to prevent workplace harassment, as well as to put monitoring and reporting mechanisms are in place to guarantee the integrity of the employees.