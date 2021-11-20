A second person in the world is cured of HIV without medical intervention

An anonymous woman who lives in Argentina and in a town that could not have a better name for the occasion: Esperanza. She is, according to scientists, the second person in the world who has cured of HIV without medical treatment.

The woman was diagnosed with the human immunodeficiency virus in 2013, according to an article published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine.





Medical records indicate that only four people in history have been cured of HIV. However, two of them, the Berlin Patient and the London Patient, did so after receiving stem cell transplants, a risky procedure that scientists have tried unsuccessfully to replicate in more patients.

Modern medicine has made it possible for many people to live with the virus under control, but they generally require constant antiretroviral therapy to prevent the virus from replicating.





Since 2017, an international team of researchers has been carefully studying the patient’s DNA for traces of the virus. They even tested her placenta after she gave birth in March 2020, she reported. STAT. After sequencing one billion cells, scientists have confirmed that the woman does not have HIV.

Just once before, researchers have found a confirmed case of a person who cleared the virus from their system completely. In 2020, scientists shared a report on Loreen Willenburg, or the San Francisco Patient, as doctors called her, who was the first known case of sterilizing cure without medical intervention.





Willenburg and the anonymous patient in Argentina are known as “elite controllers,” a small subset of HIV patients whose immune systems naturally suppress the virus.

The Argentine patient is known as the Patient of Hope, according to STAT, because it is from the city of Esperanza. She has a daughter who does not have HIV and is expecting a second child with her partner.





“Just thinking that my condition could help achieve a cure for this virus makes me feel a great responsibility and commitment to make this a reality,” the woman told STAT.