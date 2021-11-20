“A result that hurts”, after qualifying 11 for the Qatar GP

Checo Pérez regretted the poor classification he made for the Qatar GP

The Mexican Czech Pérez regretted the eleventh position he achieved in qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, site where he will start this Sunday in search of returning to the points.

Through your account Twitter the tapatío was forceful when expressing that this is a “result that hurts a lot”, especially after arriving with three podiums in a row and a fourth place in Brazil.

Checo Pérez in the Red Bull garage after qualifying 11th for the Qatar GP. Getty

“A result that hurts a lot, we were left out in Q3. Tomorrow is a new day and an opportunity to return to where we have to be, “he said. Checo Pérez.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The last time that Czech Pérez failed to advance to Q3 was in the Netherlands Grand Prix, where he ranked in the sixteenth position. This prompted the Austrian team to perform a power unit change on the RB16B and depart from the pitlane.

Czech Pérez he did not manage to be within the top10, as he finished with a time of 1: 22.346, while Carlos Sainz, tenth classified, had a time of 1: 22.216.

The pole went to the English Lewis hamilton, while Max verstappen will come out in second position.

After Qatar Grand Prix There will be two more dates on the calendar of the highest category of motorsport. Max Verstappen is the drivers’ championship leader with 332.5 points, while Lewis Haimlton is second with 318.5 points. Checo Pérez is fourth with 178 and Bottas is third with 204.

In the constructors’ championship Mercedes is the leader with 522.5 units, while Red bull has 510.5.