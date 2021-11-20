A nurse revealed what terminally ill patients say before they die

A nurse who cares for terminal patients told what they say before they die

A nurse who works with terminally ill patients went viral on TikTok thanks to a curious video. Is that, on his channel, the woman is dedicated to telling how are the last hours of the people he attends and, in particular, shares some painful experiences listening the last words of patients before dying.

Julie McFadden She is a nurse and focuses on the well-being of her patients. Considering that he lives “close to death every day”, he dedicates himself to educating about it and “its processes”, according to a slogan on his social networks.

As part of the tasks you perform, you work to minimize pain and discomfort for your patients and try that each of them can have a dignified death. Among the many contents of palliative care produced, the content in which he reveals the last thing a terminal patient says was particularly viral among TikTok users.

“There is something that most people say before they die and it is usually ‘I love you’“Said the nurse in one of the most popular videos on her channel. In addition to these words, as revealed by the professional, there are patients who pronounce the name of very close loved ones. “They call their mom or dad, who usually have already died.”McFadden explained.

How are the last minutes of life: myths and truths

In other publications on her channel, the nurse also reviewed some myths and truths about the last moments of life and at the time of death of patients. Thus, the woman found some visible symptoms common to all the men and women that she cared for in their most difficult moments and that she accompanied when she died. For example, he identified that these patients experience changes in breathing, skin color, some types of secretions considered “terminal” and fever.

“They are normal and they are not painful or uncomfortable”explained McFadden on the changes and situations that patients experience “. Thus, the woman explained that none of these situations is painful and that, instead of avoiding them, it is convenient to let them happen naturally. “Our bodies take care of themselves until the end of life; the less we intervene, the better ”, concluded the nurse who achieved great popularity on TikTok where, these days, she has 415 thousand followers on her account.