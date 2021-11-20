A day with an OnlyFans content creator of 36,000 subscribers

Justine Jakobs creates adult content and is one of the main creators of OnlyFans.

Like other creators, you must balance the many demands of running a small business.

This is how a typical day goes, from attending business meetings to sending messages first thing in the morning.

Justine Jakobs is an OnlyFans creator of adult content, but that job involves much more than posting sexy photos.

“We have to market, create content, do sexting, one-on-one, personalized videos, video calls,” he told Insider.

OnlyFans has become one of the leading platforms for creators to post content and earn money directly from their interactions with fans.

OnlyFans creators have made more than $ 3.2 billion since its founding in 2016, according to company data reported by Axios.

The platform’s influencers find themselves balancing the many operational roles of any small business owner.

Jakobs earns $ 540,000 from subscriptions alone

Courtesy of Justine Jakobs

Jakobs, which is his stage name, joined OnlyFans in April 2019, having previously worked as a stripper and in the healthcare industry.

On the other hand, he invests in real estate, with a series of short-term rentals in Texas.

He now has 36,000 subscribers and is in the top 0.1% of OnlyFans creators, a statistic the platform determines based on account performance, he told Insider.

Its revenue is driven by subscribers to its OnlyFans page, which costs $ 14.99, as well as the tips it receives for messaging, video chatting, and creating personalized content for its fans.

In total, a month Jakobs could be receiving $ 540,000 from subscriptions alone.

It’s not just porn, creators need to think about marketing, networking, and editing

To rise above the free internet porn and attract fans to their pages, the top creators of OnlyFans are well versed in marketing, networking, editing, and more.

“Whenever I tell people what I do, they are curious, but they don’t know how much work it takes,” Jakobs said.

“They get up early, they go to bed early,” he said of the most successful OnlyFans creators. They are focused on their future. They are focused on their goals.

Jakobs spoke to Insider about what she does on a typical day as a content creator at OnlyFans

5:00 am

Much of the work of an OnlyFans creator takes place outside of normal hours, be it very early in the morning or in the evening.

So if Jakobs has individual video call requests for the hours before sunrise, he will wake up early and make them from bed. However, if you don’t have any requests that day, you will sleep until 7:00 am.

7:00 to.m

Jakobs then catches up on messages he received in his sleep, before breakfast, meditates, and posts “good morning” content on his social media pages.

09:00 A.M

Jakobs goes live on social media, usually on TikTok, for about 30 minutes each day, which she says helps engage fans on a more personal level and leads to growth on OnlyFans.

Once you do, you will typically do yoga to get your workout out of the way, so that the rest of your day you can focus on work.

Social networks are important to get subscribers in OnlyFans

11:00 am

Running a successful OnlyFans account is about more than just being active on the platform.

Jakobs typically takes an hour or two each morning to handle public relations opportunities or work on his next podcast, called “Virgin Stripper,” which will focus on health and wellness and how they relate to the sports industry. sex.

You will also create social media content for your other platforms, such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

While you may not be making money on these platforms, they are important for promoting and driving people to your OnlyFans account.

“Guys will subscribe to 500 girls and you will get lost in the mix,” he said about why this promotional material is so important. “I rely a lot on social media to market.”

The importance of marketing within OnlyFans

11:30 am

You will then spend about half an hour strategizing and discussing opportunities, such as brand deals and social media growth, with your business manager.

Your manager will also help you plan your posting and message schedule, so Jakobs can spend more time responding to fans and creating personalized content.

Like many OnlyFans creators, Jakobs works with a management company to help with public relations and marketing, as well as wealth management.

“A lot of girls are making money and they don’t know what to do with it,” he said. “You can’t just buy Louis Vuitton handbags, you have to put your money somewhere.”

12:00 pm

Most of Jakobs’ day is spent with OnlyFans interacting with customers.

Messages and one-on-one video sessions are among the most lucrative ways for creators like Jakobs to make money, and she has long-term relationships with many fans.

“We are providing a source for people who feel lonely,” he said.

He keeps his messages open and chat with fans all day, making sure to fulfill any request for personalized content, be it specific photos or pay-per-view videos.

If you got calls early in the morning or you know it will be late at night with chat requests, Jakobs will take a nap during the day.

In the afternoon, Jakobs maintains contact with his subscribers through social networks

6:00 pm

Jakobs takes a dinner break before returning to OnlyFans to continue messaging fans.

7:00 pm

At night, he has his account open to interact with fans. You can even post live on TikTok or Instagram to help attract fans to your page.

11:00 pm

When Jakobs is getting ready for bed, he checks his account one last time to reply to the remaining messages or complete any late-night one-on-one video chat requests.

12:00 am

It’s time to go to bed at midnight.

NOW READ: A Mexican creator at OnlyFans explains how strict the platform is with erotic content

ALSO READ: An OnlyFans model sues 2 influencer agencies for deceiving her and uploading private content

Discover more stories at Business Insider Mexico

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Youtube

NOW GO: