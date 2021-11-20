7 drinks that increase your cholesterol levels and you should stop consuming them

Keep our Health in good condition is closely related to the feeding that we usually follow, that is, if the food that we consume are not entirely healthy, we will begin to see its effect on our organism, proof of this are the drinks of which we will talk to you this time, because although they may seem harmless, in some cases the cholesterol levels in you blood and therefore you should consume them with caution or stop taking them.

Sugary drinks

The sugary drinks like juices with added sugars, artificially flavored beverages, and even juices that come canned can lower levels of HDL cholesterol or “cholesterol well” in you blood, one of the functions of this compound is to help eliminate the LDL cholesterol or “bad“from your blood, that is, the less HDL cholesterol you have, the more likely your LDL cholesterol levels are and triglycerides be tall.

Milk

The milk is generally perceived as one of the food plus healthy that we have at our disposal, this due to its content of calciumHowever, there are other foods that can contribute a greater amount of this element to your diet, while the whole milk contains many Saturated fats, which will help you contribute to the increase in the levels of LDL cholesterol in the blood.

Coffee

Some varieties of coffee, such as boiled coffee, French press coffee, espresso and others that follow processes similar, contain a compound called cafestol, this can affect the cholesterol level in your body, fortunately there are studies showing that this compound can be removed by using paper filters for coffee, such as those used in the American coffee.

Drinks like beer can negatively affect your cholesterol levels. Photo: Pixabay

Alcohol

The consumption regular of alcoholic drinks, even in quantities minimum, you can increase the levels of triglycerides and LDL cholesterol in your body, in addition to causing many other problems from Health serious; This effect is accentuated even when the consumption of alcohol it becomes excessive, especially if mixed with sugary drinks or with soft drinks.

Refreshments

As we already mentioned, refreshments can also negatively affect levels of cholesterol in you blood; like the sugary drinks, soft drinks contain added sugars that will contribute to the levels of HDL cholesterol go down, causing the LDL cholesterol and triglycerides have high levels, so it is equally important to reduce your intake or eliminate it completely.

Milkshakes and shakes

Drinks and preparations like milkshakes and shakes made from creams and milkcontain high levels of Saturated fats, not to mention the added sugars; As we have already seen, these elements can affect in a way serious to your body, causing different health problems as high levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides in your blood.

Beer

Recently some studies have investigated the relationship between the consumption of beer and some beneficial effects on our Health, since this drink could help reduce the risk of suffering diabetes, however, this only takes into account very small consumptions of this drink and as we have already seen, the consumption of alcoholic drinks can affect levels of cholesterol and the triglycerides in blood, so it is best avoided.