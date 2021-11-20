7 drinks that increase your cholesterol levels and you should stop consuming them

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0
32

Keep our Health in good condition is closely related to the feeding that we usually follow, that is, if the food that we consume are not entirely healthy, we will begin to see its effect on our organism, proof of this are the drinks of which we will talk to you this time, because although they may seem harmless, in some cases the cholesterol levels in you blood and therefore you should consume them with caution or stop taking them.

Sugary drinks

The sugary drinks like juices with added sugars, artificially flavored beverages, and even juices that come canned can lower levels of HDL cholesterol or “cholesterol well” in you blood, one of the functions of this compound is to help eliminate the LDL cholesterol or “bad“from your blood, that is, the less HDL cholesterol you have, the more likely your LDL cholesterol levels are and triglycerides be tall.

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here