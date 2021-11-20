50 Years of Death Challenge, Steven Spielberg’s first feature film

With the film “Jaws”, a summer blockbuster, he scared us with a mechanical shark, hitting a beach in the middle of the season. He ventured into science fiction with an optimistic and human plot with the visit to earth by aliens, in “Close Encounter of the Third Kind.” Creator with George Lucas of the first Indiana Jones adventure, originating a successful saga.

He won seven Oscars for the Holocaust drama “Schindler’s List.” He knew how to find great entertainment, resurrecting dinosaurs in “Jurassic Park”, also with several sequels. He created a friendship story with an adorable alien in “ET.” His filmography, of course, is much longer.

But, 50 years ago, being a stranger, working on television, he was commissioned to film a feature film for the small screen, “Reto a muerte”, also known as “Duel” or “The devil on wheels”.

It was 1971, and the filmmaker had 13 days to shoot it, and he searched for real settings, including unprecedented details, together with the actor Dennis Weaver, the driver of a red car, so that it stood out on sandy hills and the gray of the asphalt. The other protagonist is a truck with a flat front, a mouth that was the metal grill and his eyes were the big headlights. Watching it we discover a dusty face. The filmmaker took advantage of that beast with huge wheels, where the driver is never seen.

The plot confronts the car, harassed by a trucker, who tries again and again to involve him in a serious accident, a deadly chase, seeking his death.

His brilliant aesthetics and intriguing narrative pulse, scenes in broad daylight, augured that this young director would make “Reto a muerte” put his film on the big screen. Steven Spielberg’s calling card, his first feature film, 50 years ago.