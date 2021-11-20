5 Celebrity Couples Who Denied Their Relationship Until The Paparazzi Exposed Them | Famous

Of course, having a relationship depends on each couple and, although there are those who like to ‘shout it from the rooftops’, there are those who prefer to reserve the most intimate details of their life and even deny any romantic bond.
What they do not have is the presence of the paparazzi and, although they try to hide, the cameras end up discovering them.
Two of the urban singers who caused a great sensation by announcing their relationship were Karol G and Anuel AA. It all started in 2018, when they collaborated for the song ‘Culpables’, the chemistry was immediate and rumors of a possible relationship appeared. So much so that the paparazzi captured them in a romantic plan, like the time they went to a restaurant in Miami:
Karol G and Anuel were seen kissing in a restaurant in Miami and accompanied by friends
This is how the photos and videos of the two of them offstage only ‘added fuel to the fire’. During their concert in New York they accepted their relationship by kissing in front of their audience.
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson
Other youth idols who tried to keep their relationship private, but also failed, were the protagonists of ‘Twilight’ (2008).
It took Kristen and Robert 3 years to admit they were dating. During the recording of the saga rumors of a romance circulated, however, they did not give in.
Finally, in 2011, photos of the two of them kissing off the set leaked and they had to admit that they were together on a romantic basis. A year later, photos of the actress’s infidelity appeared next to director Rupert Sanders and the relationship ended shortly after the scandal.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
The summer of 2021 brought back one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed couples: Bennifer. Before these celebrities had a chance to announce their return, the paparazzi had already caught them together at a Montana resort, Yellowstone.
Later, JLo herself decided to confirm it through her Instagram, by publishing several photographs of her 52nd birthday. Thus, she not only presumed that the celebration was on a luxurious yacht, she also showed that Ben Affleck was with her in a very affectionate plan.
Now that they have returned, many wonder if this time they will be able to overcome the problems that separated them in the past. Give play to the following video to know one of them:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relive a bad memory of the past Will the relationship survive this time?
Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton
The Hollywood golden movie diva was not spared the indiscretion of the paparazzi either; in his case, while recording ‘Cleopatra’ (1963) he had great chemistry with his costar Richard Burton.
Even though they were both married, they were caught on a romantic getaway in Italy. The scandal made the film hugely popular.
They were married twice, the first was at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Montreal in 1964 and they divorced 10 years later, however, they remarried at 18 months. Of course, that second chance in love did not last long either and they finally separated after a year.
Since filming for the Spiderman movies began, Tom and Zendaya had been romantically linked by fans. Although the actors had denied it, in July 2021 a photo of the paparazzi came to light in which the two were kissing.