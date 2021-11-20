45 years of Rocky, the great hit of Sylvester Stallone

The inspiration for the role that would change his life was born from a combat between Muhammad Ali and Chuck wepner, a boxer who with sheer courage put him in trouble and resisted until the last round facing the best boxer of all time. The victory went to Ali, but for those who saw that fight Wepner was the moral winner, since he showed that a nobody was capable of bringing the best of all to their knees.

Stallone was inspired, and the script was ready in just over twenty hours. Thus was born the story of the famous “Italian stallion”. Now it’s time to sell your story.

After the refusal of several studies, the producers Irwin winkler and Robert Chartoff They saw potential in Stallone’s words and offered him $ 125,000 for his story, a not inconsiderable amount given the actor’s precarious financial situation. However, Sylvester wanted to star in the movie at all costs and was not willing to give in.

The producers even offered him $ 350,000 for the text, but they did not want to hear about the possibility of considering Stallone as Rocky. They preferred weighty names like those of Robert Redford or Ryan O’Neill, true stars of the time. The actor’s stubbornness did not give them respite and in the end they agreed to give him the main role in exchange for paying him only $ 35,000 for his story.

Rocky Pamount Pictures

The film had its award on November 20, 1976 and reached theaters around the world from December of that same year. And that was how Stallone’s first hit came, from the hand of Rocky Balboa, the film was a box office and critical success. He garnered 10 Oscar nominations, including two for Sylvester, one for actor and one for screenplay. Neither of them would win, but he would win the affection of the public forever.

The sequel to “Rocky”, “Rocky II”, written and directed by Stallone, was released in 1979 and became another resounding success, thus giving rise to several continuations of the saga during the 1980s.

Already in his old age, Stallone would once again put himself in Rocky’s shoes, this time he would not be the one who stepped into the ring, Balboa would be a luxury secondary put at the service of a new generation led by Michael B. Jordan in the role of Adonis Creed, son of the beloved Apollo Creed. The name tape “Believe” It was a widespread success, audiences and stuntmen saw a brilliant performance from Stallone as the tired hero but always willing to give a little more.

Rocky Balboa, the hero who was born from the mud and became the unlikely champion, became one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood cinema, today 45 years later he can always surprise us with one more round.