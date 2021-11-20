3 romantic movies to watch on Netflix

If you are a lover of romantic movies or simply one of these days you want to see a good film of the genre, from now on we will save you the search time. For that, we suggest you pay attention and give these three titles available in Netflix that, without a doubt, will catch you and move you.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

2004 – Dir: Michel Gondry

Joel (Jim Carrey) takes a terrible blow when he discovers that his girlfriend Clementine (Kate winslet) has caused all the memories of their stormy relationship to be erased from his memory. Desperate, he contacts the creator of the process, Dr. Howard Mierzwiak, to erase Clementine from his memory. But when Joel’s memories start to fade, he suddenly rediscovers his love for Clementine. From the depths of his brain he will try to stop the process.

One day

2011 – Dir: Lone Scherfig

Two students, Emma (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter (Jim sturgess), they begin a friendship relationship the night they graduate from college. She is a girl with complexes, low class but with strong principles, who dreams of being able to change the world. He is rich, as well as an inveterate Don Juan and a frivolous man who fantasizes about having the world at his feet.

Their relationship evolves over twenty years and we are shown how their lives have changed then and now, and how they have managed to maintain friendship. The duo will be adored, hated, separated, and reunited. Through the smile, the romance, the pain they share and the joy, they will discover during the time that has elapsed that what they have always wanted was closer than they thought.

The last love letter

2021 – Dir: Augustine Frizzell

Film adaptation of the 2011 literary novel, Last Letter From Your Lover, written by Jojo Moyes. The story follows Ellie (Felicity Jones), a journalist based in London who discovers a series of letters that reveal a romance between stars of the 60s. Such is his obsession and curiosity about the love story between Jennifer Stirling (Shailene woodley) and Anthony O’Hare (Callum turner), who is willing to go to the end to know the outcome of his story.

More about The last love letter in this note.