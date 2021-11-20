2 new games now available on Xbox Game Pass

Several days ago Microsoft revealed the batch of new games on Xbox Game Pass that will arrive throughout the second half of this month of November. Although, during the day of yesterday 3 new games arrived at the service, but today we have to welcome 2 new games that have landed on Xbox Game Pass, which this time are Exo One and Undungeon.

Although, before showing you a brief description of each game in the company of the platforms on which they will be available and their respective download links, we remind all subscribers that Call of the Sea and 6 other games to leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of November. You already know that removing from the First Party titles, the rest of them are only accessible for one season.

Xbox 2021 Black Friday deals are now available with almost 1,000 discount games

Exo One now available on Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and xCloud

A strange signal … an alien ship … an interplanetary and anti-gravity travel through space and time. On the anniversary of the Jupiter accident, an alien signal transmits the construction plans of a ship, which humanity builds, called Exo one. Master a truly alien movement system and advance through enigmatic and desolate landscapes in ways you’ve never experienced. Use gravity and momentum to reach colossal speeds and exciting altitudes.

Undungeon now available on Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and xCloud

Undungeon provides an action RPG experience that brings the spirit of old action RPGs back to life with a revamped design. Reestablish order in all dimensions, influence and determine the fate of the worlds, create and decide what will happen in the new multiverse.