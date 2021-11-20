12 people will go to trial for theft of Kardashian jewelry in Paris – El Financiero

Twelve people will be tried in Paris by a theft of jewelry valued at $ 10 million from Kim Kardashian in 2016, French authorities said Friday.

The reality star said armed robbers tied her up at gunpoint and locked her in a bathroom after breaking into her rented apartment during the night. Paris Fashion Week.

After five years of investigation, investigating judges ordered the case to be sent to trial, a judicial official said on Friday. The 12 suspects They face a number of charges related to theft. No date has been set for the trial and the official did not provide further details.

Kardashian’s French lawyer did not immediately comment.

Several suspects have been released from jail pending trial for health reasons, including Yunice Abbas, 68, one of five men charged with carrying out the robbery itself, who published a book about it last year.

The supposed mastermind, Aomar Ait Khedache, wrote Kim Kardashian a An apology letter from his prison cell, saying that he regrets his actions and realizes the psychological damage he caused.

At the time, a spokeswoman for Kim said she was emotionally affected but physically unharmed.

