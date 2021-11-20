10 actors who have commented on their fame as difficult

Sometimes the extreme popularity that comes with being a famous actor goes to their heads and transforms them on and off the set. This has made directors and actors unwilling to work with certain people due to the bad reputation some actors have for being extremely difficult to work with.

Some actors have commented on allegations made by cast or crew members about how horrible their behavior was during production. This can be in the form of apologies or defending your actions or statements made.

10 Katherine Heigl was upset by the comments

Katherine Heigl is known for her portrayal of Izzie Stevens on the hit medical series Grey’s Anatomy. Heigl also starred in the 2007 film Knocked up alongside his co-star Seth Rogen. He has spoken out against the film and how it portrays women. His co-star and director Judd Apatow were slightly offended by his comments.

Heigl has been called difficult to work with due to her blunt way of saying things. “I may have said a couple of things that you didn’t like, and then that has escalated to ‘it’s difficult.’ What’s your definition of difficult? Someone with an opinion that you don’t like? I’m 42 now, that’s It bothers me, “Heigl told the Washington Post.

9 Stacey Dash thinks Hollywood is blacklisting her

Stacey Dash is best known for her role as Dionne in the romantic comedy. Clueless, alongside her co-stars Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd. Dash has been the subject of criticism for quite some time for his political stances and had experience as a Fox News commentator from 2014 to 2017.

Dash stated that she would love to resume her acting career, but believes she is on Hollywood’s “blacklist”. “There are things that I regret. Things that I said, that I should not have said the way I said them. They were very arrogant, proud and furious. And that was Stacey, but that is not the Stacey of now,” Dash told DailyMailTV .

8 Julia Roberts was tagged as ‘Tinkerhell’

Julia Roberts earned the nickname “Tinker Bell” during the filming of Hook , by Steven Spielberg, for his portrayal of Tinker Bell in 1991. It is believed that his bad behavior was due to him breaking up the wedding with Kiefer Sutherland because he had cheated on her. Upon learning of the nickname, Roberts stated, “No. I haven’t heard it. But I’m a normal person.”

Her behavior sparked a dispute with Spielberg, who later commented: “It was an unfortunate time to work together. But I think Julia is a very, very good actress.” Spielberg added that he would not work with Roberts again.

7 Edward Norton tried to override the directors

Edward Norton is known for his role as Bruce Banner in the 2008 film The incredible Hulk. However, Norton’s behavior on set is far from amazing. He was known for trying to take over the director and other high positions. Norton was constantly rewriting the scripts and even trying to access the editing of the movies.

Norton was in the Comedy Central Roast by Bruce Willis and made the following statement, addressed to Willis: “I tried to be like you. I made a great action movie called The incredible Hulk. Do you know what went wrong? I wanted a better script. “

6 Crispin Glover often analyzed scenes

Crispin Glover is known for his role as George McFly, Marty’s father, in Return to the future. Glover argued with the film’s writers, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, quite frequently about certain acting decisions made. He later responded to the accusation that it was difficult: “When you ask questions, people say ‘you’re crazy,'” and decided not to come back for the second and third parts of the film.

For parts two and three of the franchise, the producers used heavy prosthetics on a different actor and recycled images of Glover to make it look like he was still in the movie. In 1990, Glover filed a lawsuit against the producers of the sequels, , for infringement of publicity rights, and received $ 760,000.

5 Janet Hubert had mental health problems after being branded hard to work

The truefans of Fresh Prince of Bel-AirYou will recall that Aunt Viv was played by a different actress for the first three seasons before the arrival of Daphne Maxwell Reid. Janet Hubert played Will Smith’s aunt, Aunt Viv, for three seasons until she left due to her pregnancy and hard family life. During her time on the show, Smith called her “hard to work”, which unfortunately affected her ability to get a job. Hubert went on to relate her mental health problems and suicide intent after being called “difficult.”

She attributed her behavior on set to the difficulties she faced at home. Smith apologized to Hubert and they reconciled after 30 years of dispute.

4 Mandy Patinkin admits her lousy behavior

Mandy Patinkin is widely known for her role as Inigo Montoya in the 1987 classic The engaged princess. However, Patinkin was not always the chivalrous character that viewers see on screen. He earned a reputation as a snob when he left the set of Criminal Minds. It later emerged that it was due to the series’ disturbing content.

Patinkin commented on her bad behavior in the past in an interview with the New York Times Magazine: “I had a hard time letting myself be carried away by the opinions of others. Chicago Hope, I never let the directors talk to me because I was so spoiled. “

3 cast members say their experience was traumatic working with Lea Michele

In June 2020, word spread about how horrible it was to work with Lea Michele on the set of Glee. Michele played Rachel Berry on the hit TV series, and some of that on-screen attitude could have carried over to the set. Samantha Ware, who played Jane Hayward in the final season from Glee recalled his experience with Michele via Twitter: “You made my first television job hell.”

Michele apologized for her behavior in the following long post: “I have heard these criticisms and I am learning and, although I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience.”

2 Christian Bale apologized for his aggressive behavior on set

Christian Bale has won several awards for his performance in the series of Batman, but what fans may not know is that the actor has a little anger problem. In 2009, a tape was leaked about Christian Bale’s bad behavior on set during the production of Terminator: Salvation. The film consists of Bale yelling at Shane Hurlbut, the cinematographer, with a series of expletives, and even threatening to destroy the lighting equipment.

He has since apologized for his behavior in the video: “There is no one who has listened to that tape who has received more hits than me. What bothers me a lot is that I have heard many people say that they seem to believe me better than anyone. “.

1 Sean Young believes his career was ruined by Ridley Scott

Sean Young is known for her portrayal of Rachael in the 1982 film Blade Runner, alongside his co-star, Harrison Ford. Members of the Hollywood film industry used to label Young as difficult to work with. He blames directors like Ridley Scott, Warren Beatty and Steven Spielberg for his ruined career.

She was offensive to the crew and cast members, but she remembered that insult: “It wasn’t my intention. I only got offensive afterwards because I started to get pissed off, like, ‘This is serious. This is my career. You can’t put me on the blacklist. ‘It’s terrible. ” It was brought back in hologram form to Blade Runner 2049.