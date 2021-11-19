YouTube co-founder believes the platform will decline after removing ‘dislikes’

Image : Jawed Karim / YouTube

Jawed Karim, one of YouTube’s three founders, famous for appearing in the platform’s first video, predicts that YouTube will decline when remove the ‘dislike’ counter of all his videos.

“There isn’t a single YouTube creator who thinks removing ‘dislikes’ is a good idea,” Karim wrote in his statement. Why would YouTube make this change that no one likes? There is a reason, but it is not a good one, and it will not be made public (…) The ability to easily and quickly identify inappropriate content is an essential feature on a user-generated content platform. Because not all user-generated content is good. In fact, most of it is not good. The idea is that, amid the flood of content, there are great creations waiting to be exhibited. And for that to happen, the things that are not good have to disappear as quickly as possible. The process works and has a name: wisdom of the crowds. The process is interrupted when the platform interferes. Then the platform inevitably goes into decline. “

This is the second time that the businessman, who keeps a low profile, has publicly criticized Google. The first was in 2013, when YouTube required a Google+ account to comment on videos. Karim changed the description to “Me at the zoo“, The first video uploaded to YouTube, for a short message:” Why the hell do I need a Google+ account to comment on a video? ” You have now re-edited the video description to criticize the decision to remove the ‘dislike’ number , something that has also been criticized by content creators such as Marques Brownlee and Linus Tech Tips.

YouTube announced last week that it would hide the ‘dislike’ counter to combat “dislike attacks”, a type of harassment that occurs especially on small channels when users bombard a ‘don’t like’ video in a kind of lynching. The company assured that the amount of ‘I don’t like’ it does not have a noticeable impact on the audience, and therefore does not serve as a tool for judging the quality of a video.