Yellowjackets, in Movistar +: you have seen many series like Lost, but none is this

The most obvious thing that can be said about Yellowjackets, in Movistar + from this week, is that it looks like Lost. You know what we mean, right? The dynamic that now happens with fictions such as, for example, The wheel of time, from Amazon Prime Video, listed as the new Game of Thrones, many lived it with Lost, and before with Friends.

We tend to believe, unfortunately, that the phenomenon series after another phenomenon series must be similar to this first one, when experience tells us otherwise. In what agree Lost and Game of Thrones? In very little. However, this also responds to a human habit. We compare the things that we like, we look for similarities between one and the other, to keep them in our mind according to some sealed categories. Film and television genres also emerged like this, beyond their function within the marketing.

It is true that Yellowjackets has some elements in common with Perdidos, but also with other recent productions, such as The wilds or Cruel summerby Amazon Prime Video, the movie They live and the novel Lord of the Flies (with premises related to Lost), even a feature film from the 90s, which you may remember, titled Friends forever. Yellowjackets He is aware that everything is told, and that the novelty lies in the way of telling it, that is why he does not blush at his references, which are many and are mixed with personality.

The reason for that same sense of personality from Yellowjackets we attribute it to one of the names behind the series. Is about Karyn Kusama, one of the most interesting directors in recent years, especially when we talk about terror. She directed the controversial Jennifer’s Body, written by Diablo Cody (Juno) and starring Megan Fox, and the acclaimed and memorable The invitation, from 2015 (in addition to other telefictions such as Halt and Catch Fire or In therapy).

Although Kusama is the director of only the first episode of Yellowjackets, we find in her that taste for macabre nuances and details, and for the disturbing atmosphere. But let’s stop for a moment: What exactly Yellowjackets? This series tells us in two different time planes, in the 90s and today, the mystery that surrounds a group of teenage girls, players of a regional soccer team, who suffered a plane crash in the mountains.

Yellowjackets, in Movistar +

Some time later they find them, but they are not all, and those images of rituals make us think that the death of some was perhaps not natural, but the result of the quarrels between them. We do know who survived (or at least some): Shauna (Melanie Lynskey, Togetherness), now a frustrated parent; Taissa (Tawny Cypress), a local politician who wants to prosper in her field; Natalie (Juliette Lewis, Natural Born Killers), who has just left a rehabilitation center with an enigmatic plan; and Misty (Christina Ricci, Casper), who before the accident was not part of the players.