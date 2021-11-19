Xiaomi cancels MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition for these models

Xiaomi the last phase of deployment has recently started from MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition before the imminent arrival of MIUI 13 next month. However, the company has announced the cancellation of this update for several models in its catalog.

Although initially it was proposed that the improved version of MIUI 12.5 would reach more models of the company, It seems that the huge number of models is uncompromising for the Xiaomi development team.

These models will not be able to enjoy the improvements implemented in this “bridge” version focused on offering a more stable and optimal system. So that they are also not expected to incorporate future updates that later become non-security patches and bug fixes.

Six Redmi models stop updating to the latest MIUI

Across the canal My Fans Home we have known that the: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7s, Redmi Note 7, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A and Redmi Y3 will not finally receive this version. Although It is not the first time that Xiaomi has canceled a model update and later it ends up being updated.

Last year the Redmi 7 also fell silent from the update to MIUI 12 to finally receive not only this update, but also MIUI 12.5. So that It is likely that models as popular as the Note 7 Pro may be updated but without a specific dateto.

