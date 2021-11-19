Would Gael García be willing to work with his ex, Natalie Portman? | Celebs U

Katia Treviño

The actor answered if he would agree to carry out a project with whoever was his sentimental partner, years ago.

Gael Garcia Bernal He is usually very discreet when it comes to his private life, but now he surprised reporters when he stopped to answer a few questions upon arrival at the Los Angeles, California airport.

To the actor They asked him if he would be willing to work with his ex-partner, Natalia Portman. The celebrities were boyfriends in 2003, but it is rumored that they broke up because he was unfaithful to Dolores Fonzi, although this version has been confirmed. It seems that the Mexican artist would not mind sharing credits with the Hollywood actress. “No idea, I don’t know, it would be fun”He declared.

In that same meeting with the press, the actor denied that his children, Libertad and Lázaro, wish to venture into show business; considered that they are still too young to know how to choose what they want to do.

“I want them to do what they want in their life, that’s what I want the most, and sometimes what to want to do takes time to know, so, I don’t know, they are still very young,” he commented.

About the son he recently had with Fernanda Aragonés, the producer also preferred not to speak. He only uncovered the symptom that he had during his partner’s pregnancy. “I’m just tired, but hey, I think that comes with the whole package,” he said.

On his secret to staying young at 42, Gael García said that he does not have, and that it is not common for him to use creams on his face to take care of it. “I don’t like (putting creams on my face), well, rather, I don’t like it,” he said.

Finally, they asked him about his father’s death and he preferred not to answer. He assured that he only talks about this topic with his friends and family.