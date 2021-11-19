Without Carlos Vela, Diego Rossi, or Bob Bradley: This is how LAFC is dismantled

LAFC’s dream is over. The Los Angeles team not only said goodbye to any option to enter the MLS playoffs, but also puts an end to a cycle that only needed to crown with a title, and is that the team that signed the Mexican Carlos Vela begins to disintegrate.

The Los Angeles team fell 5-2 in their last regular season game against Colorado Rapids and with that, not only the cycle of Vela, who ends the contract and now it is related to soccer in Australia and Turkey.

But the forward would not be the only casualty of the Californian team. The mastermind of the team will not renew contract either, it is the experienced strategist, Bob Bradley, who leaves the club after leaving the team in ninth place from the general table in the Western Conference.

A true leader since day one. Best of luck in the next chapter. 📝 #LAFC and Bob Bradley mutually agree to part ways. – LAFC (@LAFC) November 18, 2021

“Bob provided strong leadership and has been a great LAFC ambassador.. He helped us develop a winning culture and established a legacy that will always be a part of LAFC’s history.

“I am confident in our club and in the process that we will find the next head coach who will help us move forward,” John Thorrington, LAFC vice president, said in a statement.

Carlos Vela, the first great figure of LAFC

LAFC was founded in 2014, although it was until 2018 when it began to compete in MLS. In that same year he announced the signing of Carlos Vela, from Real Sociedad and he became the main piece to take the team to its first Concachampions.

In his first season he contributed a total of 15 goals, but the climax reached it in 2019, when he signed 40 goals, with which he won the scoring title nothing more and nothing less than Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In the league tournament, the Mexican contributed 34 goals, while the Swede stayed at 30 with the Galaxy.

However, Vela was no longer the same as of 2020. Between the pandemic and injuries, the Mexican contributed nine goals in his third year and five in the fourth and last. for a total of 69 points, with which he is positioned as the top scorer in the franchise.

Season: Goals

2018: 15

2019: 40

2020: 9

2021: 5

* Counting league and cups

Bob Bradley, the LAFC mastermind

The equipment was designed and assembled largely by Bob Bradley, one of the most recognized coaches in soccer in the United States, jalong with Bruce Arena. Both led the National Team of their country in World Cups, so the presence of this strategist was synonymous with a guarantee to bring the project to fruition.

In his first season he won 16 of 34 games and with 57 points he led his team to the playoffs for the first time, although he was eliminated in the first round. For the following season there were 21 victories and with 71 units he arrived as a favorite for the title, although they remained in the semifinals.

In 2020, the year of the pandemic, the regular season was shortened to just over 20 rounds and LAFC qualified seventh with 32 points, but again fell out in the early rounds of the playoffs and finally, in 2021, the rating was impossible.

In total he achieved 206 points and personally remains the second most winning coach in MLS history and commanded the first team that defeated three Liga MX teams in the same Concachampions season: León, Cruz Azul and America.

His next destination is practically written: Toronto, the team where his son Michael plays, and where his brother, Jeff works.

“It has been incredible to have played a role in the early history of LAFC. From the beginning, there was a real commitment to connect with the city and the fans and we shared some incredible experiences, ”he said in his farewell.

They are not the only ones leaving the LAFC

The disarming of the LAFC began in the middle of the season, when the Uruguayan Diego Rossi went to Europe to try his luck with Fenerbahçe, with which the adaptation has cost him work.

But in addition, LAFC loses its three goalkeepers, including Mexican Pablo Sisniega. Jamal Blackman and Tomás Romero also end their contracts, as do defenders Jordan Harvey and Julian Gaines.

In the same vein are Daniel Crisostomo and Michee Ngalina, offensive cut. Without them, the Los Angeles team will begin a restructuring and a new process that raises more doubts than illusions.