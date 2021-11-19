With René Franco, they confuse Camila Cabello with Selena Gómez

With René Franco, they confuse Camila Cabello with Selena Gomez and they say that both are “very generic”, hence the mistake.

In the radio program ‘La taquilla’, hosted by René Franco, the co-announcer Edgar Castillo, he mistook Camila Cabello for Selena Gomez.

During the radio program ‘La taquilla’, René Franco was giving the news of the love break between Shawn mendes and Camila Cabello, but encountered an error.

Although from the first moment, René Franco was skeptical of the news and said sarcastically that he could not sleep because of it, then he did not stop laughing because of the confusion.

While Edgar Castillo gave the note of the love breakdown and explained why it had been given and the message that money, René FrancoHe said “hey, wait for me, here it says Selena Gomez.”

Between laughs and jokes, René Franco told him that in the program’s rundown it said Selena Gómez and not Camila Cabello.

“Are you such a fan that you confused them?” René Franco, announcer.

Same issue that the co-speaker pointed out as “is that both are very generic”, and Sebastian de Villafranca , another co-announcer, said “is that the two sing.”

“You discovered the truth to me if I was very worried hahaha.” Edgar Castillo, co-announcer.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes break up provokes doubts and tears

It was the night of yesterday, November 17, that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their breakup, after 2 years of relationship.

Although they indicated that their relationship as best friends would continue, this news broke the perspective of a ‘perfect couple’ that their followers had formed.

And it seemed that everything was going very well, because even at the beginning of this month, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were in Oaxaca celebrating the Day of the Dead.

Despite this, it seems that both Camila Cabello like Shawn Mendes they agreed and happy with what they achieved and with the friendship that continues despite the breakup.