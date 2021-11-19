Will Smith sounds for an Oscar with ‘King Richard’

Will Smith already sounds like a seed for the next Oscars with ‘King Richard’, a film about the unusual story of the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams and signed by Latin director Reinaldo Marcus Green.

There is still a long way to go before the nominations for the LA awards are announced. Hollywood Academy, but Smith, who was already a candidate -without a statuette- for ‘Ali’ (2001) and ‘In search of happiness’ (2006), appears in all pools as best actor.

‘King Richard’ opens this Friday, November 19, 2021 in the US in cinemas and HBO Max and delves into the figure of Richard Williams, the father of Williams sisters and that, being these very young, he designed an ambitious and surprising plan for them to reach the top of tennis from their humble and dangerous origins in Compton (Los Angeles, USA).

Combining drama with light comedy and sports epic details, ‘Rey Richard’ has Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton in its wonderful cast accompanying a totally dedicated Will Smith.

“It was an opportunity to show a side of the Williams family that we did not know, “said Reinaldo Marcus Green in a video call with Efe.

“We know that Venus and serena they are two of the best athletes in history. But what else? How did they get there? ”Added the American filmmaker of Puerto Rican origin about a film that has the two tennis players as producers.

Video: YouTube / Channel: Trailers in Spanish

Peculiar methods

‘King Richard’ shows a father absolutely convinced of the talent of his daughters with the racket and that he is not willing to let anything or anyone get in the way.

From the outset, the Williamses have to fight their way into a sport that in the 90s was typical of rich white families, so the film uses this story to address issues such as inequality and racial discrimination in the United States.

Green argued that Richard Williams He was above all a father who loved his daughters and who “dedicated countless hours” of his time to accompany them on the tennis courts.

“That doesn’t detract from the fact that he was eccentric at times, unorthodox, and did things that some people might find controversial,” he admitted.

Green, a director who is gaining weight in Hollywood after films like ‘Monsters and Men’ (2018) and who is preparing a biographical film about Bob marley, insisted that ‘King Richard’ has a more optimistic than defeatist soul.

“It focuses on black joy and black excellence. The Williamses saw these challenges in their life as opportunities, “he said.

“The sisters thought: If I have grown up in Compton, I can succeed anywhere. They used it as a fortress, they used it in their game as tennis players, they used it as an advantage. They didn’t feel sorry for themselves at all. They really embraced where they are from and I love that ”, explained the filmmaker, mentioning that his origin is similar since he was a black Puerto Rican boy in the Bronx of New York (USA).