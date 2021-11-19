Why Will Smith has decided to speak now of the most traumatic moments of his past

Will Smith he has revealed to the world through his memories many of the difficulties he has experienced throughout his life. From their problems with Jada Pinkett, even confessing the darkest parts of his life.

And it seems that the relationship I had Will Smith with his father It has been one of the keys for the actor to have decided to share his memories with the world. During the event ‘WILL: An Evening of Stories with Friends’, Smith has opened up about the reason to publish them now.

The actor begins by saying, “This was the first time I felt that had enough experience, that I had suffered enough and had solved many problems in my life … for this to be a help. It was the first time that I felt that could tell things with an emotional authority which I think can be of great help. “

In addition, the actor reveals the great reason why he did not make his memoirs before: “My father died in 2016. There are many things from my childhood that I would never have shared if he was still aliveAnd it is that Will’s relationship with his father was never simple, and he has come to confess that He thought about killing him after seeing how for years his mother was abused by him, as you can see in the video above.

In closing, Will explains: “I felt handcuffed, in such a way that I was not able to share my truth. He has been one of the best men i have ever met… but we all have flaws. “

Will Smith’s ‘betrayal’ of his son Jaden Smith for ‘After Earth’

Another of the chapters of the memoirs of will smith that have generated great interest is in which the actor speaks openly about the failure of ‘After earth‘. The film starred in her with her son Jaden Smith and his father remembers how his son experienced the criticism received by the film.

“‘After Earth’ was an absolute flop at the box office and critics alike. And worst of all, Jaden took all the sticks. The fans and the press were fattened with him. They said and wrote things that I refuse to repeat, “he begins by counting.

Will keeps saying: “Jaden trusted me and he did exactly what I told him to do and I trained him in the worst experience it has ever had in terms of public scrutiny. We have never talked about it, but I know you felt betrayed. He felt cheated and lost the confidence he had in my leadership.

“At 15, when Jaden asked about the possibility of being an emancipated minor my heart got broken. In the end he did not, but it is very painful to feel that you have hurt your children, “he ends up explaining.

