Why has Cardi B been so lost from social media?

Rapper Cardi B is fully aware that She has not been interacting as much as usual with her followers on social networks and rather they have felt a bit lost from them. But she herself came out to clarify why. Unfortunately her children have fallen ill at almost the same time.

Although the priority of Cardi B is taking care of their children right now that they have both fallen ill, the rapper He has not hesitated to clarify why he has been lost from social networks. We already know that the wife of Offset She is one of the celebrities closest to her fans and followers. Cardi B promised that she will keep them informed of the progress of her offspring.

“I know I haven’t been interacting with you too much lately. My two babies are having a rough patch and I’ve been very busy with them. I love you guys and I will keep you posted, ”he wrote. Cardi B on social networks explaining the reason for “loss.”

I know I haven’t been interacting with you all too much. Both of my babies are under the weather and it’s been crazy busy for me. Love you guys I’ll keep you posted tho ❤️ – iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 11, 2021

Cardi B and Offset has two children in common, Kulture 3 years old and a second child who was born in September of this year, but unlike what happened three years before with the arrival of his first-born. For now, the two rappers have been very cautious about disclosing their little one’s identity: “We are delighted to have finally met our son. All our family and friends adore him and we are looking forward to his other siblings meeting him, “he said, communicating that they published when the baby was born.

