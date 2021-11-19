Why does Selena Gomez gain and lose weight? It is because of lupus that it affects your health | Famous

With more than 273 million followers, Selena Gomez is one of the most popular celebrities in the world on the social network. For this reason, the life and body of the singer are constantly under the public eye.

For a couple of years, Selena’s followers began to comment on her Instagram posts highlighting the sudden changes in her image, as she seemed to be going through weight fluctuations.

Selena Gomez’s illness and criticism

In 2015, Selena Gomez publicly confessed that she suffered from lupus and, two years later, the singer underwent a kidney transplant as a result of the disease.

After speaking publicly about her illness, the singer tried to lead a “normal” lifestyle without worrying about her image, but about her health; However, negative comments on Instagram continued to highlight constant weight loss or gain.

After the accusations, Selena Gomez broke the silence and told in different interviews that the weight fluctuation was due to the lupus medications.

“I have become insecure. I also have lupus so my weight fluctuates a lot, I had to learn very early to have thick skin when it comes to these things and understand that it doesn’t matter at all. It’s just hateful, ”he explained to Cosmopolitan.

Selena has become an important figure in popular culture by talking about body positive and showing that appearance is not the most important thing; However, the singer went through a complicated acceptance process due to the hurtful comments.

“That really got to me. My weight changes from month to month. This type of comments affected me a lot. It is the medication that I have to take for the rest of my life. It depends on the month, to be honest, “she told the Giving Back Generation program.

Why do lupus medications affect weight?

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects different organs of the body; such as the joints, skin, brain, lungs, or kidneys; since the immune system attacks the own blood vessels and cellular tissues in different regions of the body, according to Mayo Clinic.

Because lupus affects different organs, the symptoms are different in each patient and it is often a difficult disease to diagnose; however, once identified, patients are treated by rheumatologists and nephrologists.

Medicines to fight lupus help the immune system stop affecting the body; however, treatment can cause hormonal variations.

By affecting hormones, one of the side effects is weight gain. That is why patients must be monitored by a nephrologist.