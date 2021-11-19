Who is Ilunga Makabu, Saúl Álvarez’s next rival?

Known as “The Junior”, Ilunga Makabu (28-2, 25 KO’s) will be the first African rival in the career of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez (57-1-2, 38 KO’s), and perhaps the one that represents the greatest challenge.

Jumping from the super middle category to the crossing will force the “Canelo“to gain about 15 kilograms between now and the first weekend of May, when the fight is expected to take place in which the Congolese expose his cruiserweight scepter of the World Boxing Council (CMB), the one that Eddy Reynoso – manager of Guadalajara – has set as a new goal.

At 34 years of age (three more than Álvarez), Makabu He is undefeated in professionalism, although he has not entered the ring for 11 months. On December 12, 2020, he successfully retained the WBC cruiser sash by knocking out the Nigerian in seven episodes. Olanrewaju Durodola, in Kinshasa.

Part of a family that has always been related to boxing, Ilunga has never boxed in America, so it will be a good test to fight with the cinnamon”, since it will surely take place in Las Vegas, where less than two weeks ago the American was imposed Caleb Plant to proclaim himself absolute monarch of the supermedians.

With 1.83 meters of height, 1.88 meters of scope and of right guard, “The Junior” He will be the most important opponent for Álvarez, who will also be the first Mexican fighter faced by the Congolese, whose career has been developed mainly in Africa and Europe.

He has knocked out 24 of his first 25 victories, but only did it once in the most recent three. He was proclaimed world monarch on January 31, 2020, the day on which he surpassed the Polish by unanimous decision Michal Cieslak.

His punching power is his main weapon, since he does not have much mobility in the stringing, like the vast majority of large weights, those in which the cinnamon” will venture for the first time.

