Who is Andrew Garfield’s new girlfriend?

Apparently, Christine Gabel and Andrew Garfield are the couple more discreet in Hollywood, since they have maintained a relationship for a long time. We tell you a little more about the beautiful medical student who, although she is much younger than the actor, has become the envy of many people.

When did Andrew and Christine start their romance?

According to the latest reports, the handsome 38-year-old interpreter was seen holding the hand of his ‘new’ bride Christine gabel (27 years old). Although, in reality, the term ‘new’ is not entirely accurate, as they have been dating for years!

Andrew Garfield & Christine Gabel https://t.co/IXKB83z5tW pic.twitter.com/outTekbEZD – Next Divas (@next_divas) July 11, 2019

Who is Christine Gabel and what do we know about her?

In addition to being one of the most envied women of the moment, she is an outstanding medical student and model. Recently, the couple was captured romantically in New York after the premiere of her new musical movie, ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’.

We investigated about it and the first images of Christine Gabel and Andrew Garlfield They are from 2019. Even if they have been together for two years, in reality they both prefer to keep a low profile and avoid being seen together at all costs (most likely so that Christine can maintain a common life away from the public eye).