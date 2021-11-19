Which Mexican celebrities does Anthony Hopkins follow on Instagram?

It is totally true that each person is free to say, post, like and do what they want with their social networks, either Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or any platform. But we are sure that suddenly the curiosity has arisen to enter the profile of your friends, partner, neighbors, someone you know and even your favorite artist to know who they follow, especially to know their tastes.

That is why below we will tell you who are some of the personalities that the veteran actor

Anthony Hopkins

is very aware of his Instagram account, those famous people who stand out in his timeline and as soon as they publish something (be it a photo, video, reel or story), he immediately appears to the protagonist of the film ‘The Rite’.

And it is that over the years, each person can change their tastes, be it musical, in terms of television series or whatever. But Hopkins seems to be very special, since since October 2016 (the date his first post was published on this social network), until now only follow a total of 65 users.

That’s right, only 65 people on the entire planet are lucky to have the follow of the Hollywood actor, but a Mexican celebrity stands out among all his followers, can you guess who it is?

At first, we can see that Anthony likes superhero movies, which have starred figures such as Ryan reynolds (Green Lantern), Hugh jackman (Wolverine), Robert Downey Jr. (Hombre de Hierro), Chris Hemsworth (Thor, in this tape Hopkins personifies Odin) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki).

Even those action and suspense tapes where we have seen Andy García, John Krasinksi, Morgan Freeman, Russell Crowe, John Travolta, Tom Hanks, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jamie Fox, Alec Baldwin, Nicole Kidman,

Arnold Schwarzenegger,

Sharon stone, Dwayne Johnson ‘The rock‘and Pierce Brosnan.

But that’s not all, since Hopkins, who is about to turn 84 on December 31, has celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Ryan Sercrest, Jimmy Fallon, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston, Simon on his list. Cowell.

And we come to the interesting part of their social networks, to the Mexican celebrities that Anthony follows and, indeed, it does have the follow towards a true luminary and we mean nothing less than Salma Hayek.

The original of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, is the only famous Mexican that shines among the celebrities that Hopkins follows on this platform, although Spanish-speaking people are also Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas.

As for Salma, this 2021 she starred in a video that went viral with the actor, and it was she who gave her her second prize Oscar, in the shortlist for Best Actor, same distinction that he earned for his work on the film ‘The Father’ (The Father).

This moment was immortalized in the audiovisual that Hayek published on his networks and since then he has earned a place on the list of personalities that Hopkins follows on Instagram yes or yes.

Who would have imagined that this great actor had among his preferences all these figures of film, music and television. Do you follow him on his social networks? Which Anthony Hopkins movie do you like the most?

Tell us and for nothing in the world miss his masterful performance in 'Bad Company' (Bad Company)




