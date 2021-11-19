Where to see “The Little Things” in California; What is it about

The Little Things, the new movie starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto premieres today Friday, January 29. With California theaters still closed due to the pandemic it will be impossible to see it on the big screenHowever, here we tell you where you can find it in streaming.

Being a film produced by Warner Bros., will follow the plan that the studio has for all its releases this year: will be released at the same time in theaters (in states where allowed by COVID-19 safety regulations) and on the streaming platform HBO Max, where it will be available for 30 days.

How to access HBO Max?

Those who have an active account of HBO Max they will simply have to enter the platform and click on the banner The Little Things to start watching the tape. If you really want to see the movie and you still don’t have an account, you can subscribe directly on their page by clicking here.

The price is $ 14.99 per month. Its cost is $ 1 more expensive than the standard Netflix plan, but $ 3 cheaper than its premium plan. Mind you, it costs almost twice as much as the cheaper options from Hulu and Disney Plus.

The option of a free trial period not available on HBO Max so you won’t be able to register and cancel as soon as you’ve seen the movie.

Also be sure to check if HBO Max is included in your cable TV package as, for example, AT & T’s 27 million users have free access to the platform, but only 12.7 million have used it.

Among other titles that can be found in its catalog are The Big Bang Theory, Friends, Rick and Morty, The Lord of the Rings, Sesame Street. What’s more Other highly anticipated films will premiere on the platform in the coming months What Dune, Matrix 4, Godzilla Vs. Kong, Tom & Jerry, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, etc.

What is The Little Things about?

In a nutshell: tells the story of two policemen who are chasing a serial killer.

More details: Denzel Washington plays Joe Deacon, a ex-detective from Los Angeles who is now a deputy sheriff in Bakersfield, California. He is sent to collect evidence in LA, but is reunited with an old friend who involves him in a huge case involving several murders of young women.

The leader of the investigation is the Sergeant Jim Baxter, played by Rami Malek, a passionate young man who is impressed by Dacon’s instincts and ends up asking for your help. As in any good crime movie the pair don’t get along at first, but will have to learn to trust the other as they follow the clues that lead them to their main suspect: Albert Sparma, played by Jared Leto.

During the Deacon quest you will discover echoes of your past and disturbing secrets will be revealed that could affect more than this case.