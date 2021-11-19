When Juan Carlos Osorio rebuked Carlos Albert because “he smelled of alcohol”

Carlos Albert and Juan Carlos Osorio had a strong cross. (Photo: Twitter @ calbert57 // Cuartoscuro)

Juan Carlos Osorio He left a mark on Mexican soccer in many ways. His game model, characterized by rotating players and changing positions, did not sit well with a wide sector of the Mexican press, which was always critical of the ideals of the Colombian technical director.

One of these journalists was Carlos Albert, recently retired. The controversial commentator constantly lashed out at Osorio on his television and radio programs. True to his strong style, Albert didn’t have any kind of restraint whenever it came to questioning the coffee grower’s methods.

However, there was an occasion when Juan Carlos decided to recriminate him for his criticism. The reproach occurred in a place and in quite particular circumstances. This was narrated by Albert himself in an interview for Jose Ramon Fernandez in the saga Characters from ESPN. “Once I ran into him he rebuked me. We did not talk, he told me everything. He was coming down from the dovecote (University City) to the conference, he came with his four guards ”, the journalist recalled about that meeting.

After identifying him, the then coach of the Tri He walked over to say a few things to Albert. “He sees me, and without saying hello or anything, and he says: ‘what I say to you, that you criticize me, that I speak for the national team, is not me who is important.’ With a stench of alcohol! (I told) Let us talk whenever you want, Mr. Osorio. And since he finished his spiel, he grabbed it and left. He didn’t even give me a chance to say hello, “Albert said with a laugh. Joserra.

The rotations that Osorio carried out were not to Albert’s liking, who considered that this style ended up affecting the players’ association and the way they understood a game. “I don’t believe in your theories. As a former player I think that the longer the same elements play together, the more they understand each other. With the changes you are destroying the whole football ”.

Juan Carlos Osorio was in charge of the Mexico national team for two years and eight months. In that period he had to deal with brutal criticism of the football environment, from the media to some former coaches who did not agree with his methods either. Among them, names such as those of Hugo Sánchez and Tomás Boy.

Juan Carlos Osorio led Mexico to the World Cup with only one game lost (against Honduras on the last day). In addition, already in Russia 2018, he managed to hit the contest by beating Germany, current world champion, in the first game of the green team. That commitment and the subsequent victory (2-1) over South Korea they raised to the maximum the expectations that were had of the tricolor.

However, in a controversial match, Mexico fell 3-0 with Sweden in the last match of the group and lost the opportunity to reach the round of 16 as group leader. The rival in that round was Brazil, who beat Osorio’s pupils 2-0. After finalizing the participation of the Aztecs in Russia, the Colombian left for Paraguay, where it barely lasted a couple of months.

In his time as a Mexican coach, Osorio also had some strong stumbles, such as against chili (0-7) in the Copa América Centenario 2016. In addition to the fall in the semifinals of the Confederations Cup 2017 4-1 against a Germany that did not have its best players. Also, in that same summer, he lost with Jamaica in the semifinals of the Gold Cup.

