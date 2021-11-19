When does The Last Duel arrive at Disney + in Spain

Ridley scott will have not one but two movies for this year. The first has already reached the big screen and is close to joining the catalog of Disney +. Is about The last duel, which was starred by Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, and also had the participation of Ben affleck. The second premiere is about to be seen in theaters and it will be the long-awaited House of gucci.

The last duel focuses on what was considered the last legal duel on French soil. After your partner told you that your best friend, Jack Le Gray, he had raped her, Jean de Carrouge He summons him to a duel to avenge his partner but above all to save his dignity. Whoever wins will have God’s favor and, therefore, will be the owner of the truth. Is that, despite public accusations, Le Gray he flatly denies having committed the act.

Despite the terrible performance at the box office, being the second worst premiere in the career of Ridley scott, it is clear that this tape is worth seeing. For those who have not been able to attend Spanish cinemas, Disney + he has just confirmed when they will be able to see it on his platform. According to what was published, on December 15 it will be available to all users.

The Gladiator sequel took shape

Beyond his 83 years, Ridley scott he does not think even close to retirement. In fact, in a recent interview with Deadline confirmed that he has closed the script to make a sequel to Gladiator. Starring Russell crowe, this epic production was released in 2000 and was left with 5 Oscars, including Best Picture.

“It has been written”, said the director and explained: “We have a good footprint, a good and logical place to go. You can’t make another movie like Gladiator. You must continue … There are enough components in the first one to take them and continue it “. Scott was forceful when talking about what is the reason that leads him to make these productions: “I love making period movies. I love research, I love creating aromas of the time “.

