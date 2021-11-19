WhatsApp will launch seven new functions during 2022

One of the platforms from instant messaging most used is WhatsApp, which offers many advantages so that people can stay in communication, such as being able to send messages, voice memos, photos, make video calls, between many other things.

This platform is constantly updated, therefore, we tell you what are the seven news that will come to WhatsApp in 2022, so take note so that you are aware of what is new to come shortly.

WhatsApp will release seven new functions during 2022.



Seven novelties that WhatsApp will have in 2022

1. Reactions with emojis in messages

This is one of the functions that will soon be integrated into WhatsApp, now users will be able to react to messages just like in Facebook Messenger and Instagram. This will be an easier and easier way to respond with an emoji in case you don’t want to type something.

2. Hide last connection time from some contacts

This function will be integrated in order to increase the security, privacy and needs of users, so they can hide their last connection time only to certain contacts on WhatsApp, and not to all as it currently works.

3. Transcribe voice memos

If it has ever happened to you that one of your contacts sends you a voice note but you cannot listen to it at that time, WhatsApp will integrate a new function that will allow you to transcribe voice notes to text to know what your message says.

4. Put emojis or stickers as photos of group chats

This is another of the novelties that WhatsApp will add in 2022, now users will be able to customize the profile photo of a group with stickers or emojis. One of the good news is that this feature could arrive earlier than expected.

5. Voice notes in audio bubbles

This is one of the news that WhatsApp released recently, now you can continue listening to the voice notes even if you leave the chat from where they were sent, this thanks to the floating audio bubbles that will be active even if you are using another application.

6. WhatsApp Communities

This function will allow you to create groups within groups, it is a function very similar to what is known today as Discord. In this way, communication will be more fluid with several people at the same time.

7. Advertisements thanks to Meta

This is the latest news that will come to WhatsApp in 2022 and it is that now there will be advertisements within the application, which would be due to the change from Facebook to Meta. The main idea of ​​this is to monetize through this application.

