WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram fell again

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp had failures again (Photo: EFE / EPA / ANDREJ CUKIC)



For a change, this November 19, they registered faults on the platforms of Goal, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, so users turned to Twitter to verify that it was not a problem with their internet or device.

In accordance with Downdetector, the errors most reported by users were in Sending messages (43%), on the Web site or application (30%) and in-app navigation (27%).

The platform that registers errors from different services, pointed out that the problems started around 16:00 (GTM); an hour later they began to decrease and almost four hours later they were solved.

Unlike past occasions, the account of WhatsApp did not give official notice about the drop to its users despite the fact that it was reported in various regions of the world.

(Photo: Twitter)

Something similar happened with the platform of photographs and short videos, because at the same time as WhatsApp, according Downdetector, began to have faults. The most common problems among users were: application loading (41%), when browsing the website (29%) and feed (29%).

As expected, in Downdetector It is reflected that it had the same failure period as the others Meta platforms.

In their case, the most reported errors were: when publishing (33%), logging in (33%) and browsing within the application (33%).

(Photo: Twitter)

Because falls have become extremely common, it has become almost a tradition that users go to Twitter to confirm that it has been Goal and not your internet or device the cause of the errors.

Likewise, it is already common to see memes referring to this, as well as making fun of Meta who has periodically falls.

And it is that each time the periods in which it has failures become shorter. For example, from the last time (October 4) to this day, only six weeks passed.

(Photo: Twitter)

That failure in early October affected millions of people worldwide who were held incommunicado for several hours. On that occasion, due to the magnitude of the problem, the CEO of Meta himself, Mark Zuckerberg had to communicate that they were working to restore services.

However, two months earlier, on June 9, another worldwide drop was reported for the three social networks. With this, it can be said that Meta has had problems almost once a month so far in the last half of 2021.

Although it has become periodic, it is not possible to predict when another fall will occur again or how long it will last, in addition to always confirming that it is not about mobile or connection failures, it is confirming through other means.

(Photo: Twitter)

Telegram is an instant messaging service developed since 2013 by the brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov. Initially, their intention was to offer an alternative to WhatsApp with the ability to offer private messages, but with the passage of time it has evolved taking the lead over WhatsApp in several aspects.

In essence, both tools do practically the same thing, they are used to send messages through your mobile. For this, both allow you to send text messages or voice you with confirmation of sending and reading, make group chats or make voice calls.

Both applications go beyond the mobile. Both have for the main mobile operating systems, but there are differences when it comes to focusing on the desktop. While Telegram has full open source applications, WhatsApp is satisfied with web applications for the browser or installable on Windows and Mac.

KEEP READING:

WhatsApp would implement 11 new functions that will improve the messaging service

So you can share a fake location on WhatsApp if you have an Android device

WhatsApp: how to block a contact without him realizing it