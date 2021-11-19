What you have to know about the four classified directly to Liguilla

We present you the news of América, Atlas, León and Tigres waiting for their rivals in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021

The four qualified direct to the League by the title of Opening Tournament 2021, they keep watching weapons for the ‘big party’, while their possible rivals are about to define if they enter or are out of these instances of Mexican soccer.

We present you the news of the teams that will participate in the final phase of the Apertura 2021. ESPN

There is news in America, Guadalajara Atlas, Lion and Tigers, and here we present them:

AMERICA

With the news of the loss of Pedro Aquino for the remainder of the tournament, the Eagles try not to distract them and continue working in Coapa.

2 Related

Thursday morning was a day of concentration and hard work for Santiago Solari’s pupils, who also had Richard Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Renato Ibarra and Mario Osuna injured.

The latter would be ready for quarter finals, but Solari is confident that there is still time to count on most of his men for his first Liguilla match.

ATLAS

The Rojinegro group began its work in the face of the quarter finals of the Opening 2021 and for the first time Diego Cocca had a full squad since the tournament ended.

Query here all the news and results of Liga MX.

In training this Thursday, Jesús Angulo and Camilo Vargas already reported after the World Cup qualifiers.

LION

Day of many absences in the emerald team, since the national teams had a rest this Thursday to recover from the bustle of the World Cup qualifiers.

They are the ‘older’ Jean Meneses, Víctor Dávila, William Tesillo and Ángel Mena, as well as the Mexicans Rodolfo Cota and Osvaldo Rodríguez, as well as the youth Under 20s, Fidel Ambriz and Saúl Zamora.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Luis Montes and Elías Hernández are still absent and in rehabilitation due to their respective tears. Santiago Colombatto has already worked, just like the ‘Avión’ Ramírez, while Omar Fernández showed up to work, although he continues with differentiated work due to tendinitis.

TIGERS

The felines train this afternoon in the fields of San Nicolás de los Garza.

Diego Reyes is the only one injured and remains with recovery work. Coach Miguel Herrera hope to have him at the start of the Liguilla.

In the case of Florian Thauvin, he played on the weekend, so he is getting ready not to miss the appointment of the ‘big party’.