What to expect from ‘Being the Ricardos’, the trump card for Amazon’s Oscars with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem

Amazon Prime Video doesn’t want to miss the Oscars this year, either. After entering the category of best film with Manchester by the sea and Sound of metal, the streaming platform will try again with a drama that will take us behind the scenes of the legendary marriage formed by Lucille ball and Desi arnaz. Being the Ricardos will tell what happened behind the scenes of the professional and romantic relationship famous for the legendary sitcom I love lucy. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will be the great claims of the new movie of Aaron Sorkin. His third film as a director will hit Amazon on December 21.

The author of The West Wing of the White House and The Newsroom promises to offer an eye-opening look at Ball and Arnaz’s complex relationship. The viewer will be able to sneak into the writers room and the set of a mythical television series that was honored this year by Scarlet Witch and Vision. The Amazon film will be set in a critical week for marriage in which they will be victims of personal accusations, political discredit and the consequences of cultural taboos.

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), JK Simmons (Oscar winner for Whiplash), Girl Arianda (Midnight in paris), Tony hale (Veep) and Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) complete the cast of Being the RicardosBut who everyone wants to see is the one in charge of playing Lucille Ball. When the project was announced in fall 2015, Cate blanchett I was going to be the protagonist. Two years later, in 2017, Amazon Studios He joined the project financially and creatively. In early 2021, Sorkin announced his desire to direct the project (to which he was initially only assigned as a screenwriter) after his good experience with El juicio of the Chicago 7.





Two controversial elections at the head of the cast

The actress of Moulin Rouge! It was an unexpected choice to play one of the early television myths because of his little physical resemblance to Ball. The Hollywood actress who most resembles her is Debra Messing, as the tribute to I love lucy from the last season of Will & Grace, but he doesn’t have Kidman status. The film itself seems to be aware of the public’s curiosity to see the Australian in character: each appearance of the protagonist in the trailer is fleeting and prevents a good appreciation of the actress’s characterization of Big Little Lies.

If Kidman’s signing has been questioned, some voices have also criticized that Javier Bardem is chosen to give life to a Cuban man like Desi Arnaz. The Spaniard already got his first Oscar nomination in 2000 for his performance as the Cuban poet Reinaldo Arenas in Before Night Falls, but then the debates about the whitewashing (the old Hollywood custom of casting white actors to play characters of other races) were practically non-existent. Although at the moment there have not been many voices against it, it is possible that the situation will be complicated by the media when the release date of Being the Ricardos.

Amazon’s plan B

Being the Ricardos It is not the only option of the streaming platform for the next awards season. Amazon also has in its portfolio the meeting of two of the stars who have played Batman in the cinema: George Clooney directs to Ben affleck on The Tender Bar, the adaptation of JR Moehringer’s novel hitting the streaming service in January. The drama follows the writer’s teenage years growing up on Long Island in search of a father figure among the patrons of his uncle’s bar, the character played by Affleck.

Amazon will also be in charge of releasing in the United States (and campaigning for the awards season) two auteur films that have been or will be released in theaters in Spain. A hero, the movie of Ashgar Farhadi who will represent Iran at the Oscars after winning the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, is the most obvious choice. Fans of strong emotions can bet on the direction of Leo Carax and the interpretation of Adam Driver on Annette.

