What is the figure of the wellness coordinator who will be present in the classrooms next year

The next school year (2022-2023) there will be in the classes of schools and institutes, both public and private, a ‘wellness coordinator’. It is a measure of the Ministry of Social Rights in order to create a figure of protection against school violence.

In the field sports and leisure It will also be mandatory that there is a ‘protection delegate’. This is stated in the Proposal for an agreement on the implementation plan of the organic law for the protection of children and adolescents against violence.

The Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, highlights that the creation of these figures is “an urgent task” it should be “launched as soon as possible”.

In the Valencian Community there is this figure since the 2016-2017 academic year to detect and prevent possible cases of bullying. He is the coordinator of Equality and coexistence, a teacher of the teaching staff who receives specific training and during the year is responsible for raising awareness among students.

What functions will it have?

The wellness coordinator will be in charge of the following functions at the school and institute. For example, listening to students, detect cases of bullying or warn of aggressions that occur both inside and outside the classroom, in short,

These coordinators, as explained by Minister Belara, should be “the piece in charge of ensuring that plans and protocols are implemented in the educational field and in leisure and sports, to listen to minors and their warnings about any type of violence, and to communicate risk situations “.