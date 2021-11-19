What is Real Madrid’s plan with them?

Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale they can’t say that Carlo Ancelotti did not give them the opportunity to enter the eleven, nor that Florentino Pérez has not been benevolent. The president compromises with the two most expensive footballers in the club’s history. They are not profitable. The approximate figure of what a Bale match costs is about 340,000 euros. The Welshman accumulates 160 games due to medical leave at Real Madrid. He is injured again with Wales and does not immediately return to recover in Madrid. He passed through London on Wednesday. Hazard’s cost is around 240,000 euros and the Belgian did cancel the second game with his team to train in Madrid on his day off.

Ancelotti’s cast of minutes does not lie. Eden Hazard he is the seventeenth player on the Real Madrid squad with 416 minutes (28%) and Gareth Bale it ranks nineteenth with 193 (13%) so far this season. The Belgian and the Welshman should be in the first places, be fixed and play regularly because they started with gallons. The coach relied on their experience and that they had rebellion to form a more forceful attack, along with Benzema. The trident of hope lasted only two games (Alavés and Levante). The dream was to rebuild the long-awaited ‘BBC’, the one formed by Bale, Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, and it is being impossible because Hazard and Bale suffer from physical and head problems.

The situation worries in the club, although the excellent moment of Vinicius compensates the upsets that the Belgian and the Welshman give. Vinicius takes 1,274 minutes (86%) and is the fifth most used footballer. Ancelotti’s initial plan does not work and the coach who was counted on as the best remedy to recover them, due to his patience and experience in managing stars, no longer considers them indispensable. Ancelotti is emphatic when he says that if any of them ask to leave Real Madrid, he will not put any impediment, as far as he is concerned. The technician made this comment because he does not see them with enough physical and mental energy.

They are at a disadvantage

The solution is not only available to Ancelotti, who will continue with his work to put in shape the two footballers who earn the most from the squad, but who have missed the opportunity he gave them at the start of the season. There will be more, although the scenario is already different and they are at a disadvantage. It has changed because Vinicius, Rodrygo and even Lucas Vázquez and Marco Asensio are providing solutions in attack. It is the group that the coach has and with which he decides to bet on a system to combine them with Benzema. The structure of the team has three attackers with two clear positions: Vinicius is the left winger and Benzema the forward. The position of far right is more disputed, there are more alternatives, but neither Hazard nor Bale will have it so easy as at the beginning of the season to be headlines. The system seems immovable.

Bale suffers a soleus injury in his right leg that may cause him to no longer play a game for the remainder of the year. He left with his team after not playing for Real Madrid since August 28, against Betis, and missing 13 games. He forced to play for Wales and lied when he retired at halftime against Belarus. In Wales they talked about a pact and the reality is that he was injured. He did not heed the recommendations that Ancelotti and the Real Madrid doctors gave him so that he would not take unnecessary risks. The aim is for him to pick up the pace in training with his national team and only play if he was sure. Bale take the maximum precautions with Real Madrid and take risks with Wales. This annoys the club and, of course, outrages the fans.

Bale, in the game with Wales in which he was injured. (Reuters / John Sibley)

Hazard He has a three-year contract and started the season saying he wanted to do great things at Real Madrid. He is not fulfilling it and Ancelotti applies the ‘carrot and stick’ tactic. In Belgium the debate about whether he should close his stage at Real Madrid is becoming common. “Eden needs a new boost in his career. He has to go to a team in January where they have him and where he is important,” he declared Marc degryse, former Belgian footballer, in the newspaper ‘Het Laatse Nieuws’. Hazard started the season as a starter and, now, his role is to be a substitute.

The club asks for professionalism

The question is what can the Real Madrid for them if they continue in this dynamic. In the short term, you have to get them back because at some point in the season they may be needed. They have a contract and in the club they demand that they recover their best level and be professionals. The future with Bale is clear. Contract ends and will not continue. He was injured with his team and stars in one more episode of lack of commitment to his club. Hazard’s situation is anyone’s guess and where he has an exit is in England, but the Belgian does not want to return to the Premier League.

With Bale, at Real Madrid they are left with the fact that he is a footballer who did have a brilliant first four years for his goals in the Champions League finals in Lisbon and Kiev. In addition to the unforgettable goal in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona in which he overwhelmed Bartra in a race. What has happened from 2018 to today has nothing remarkable. A loan to Tottenham, lack of attitude and professionalism. Does this serve to say that Bale is amortized? He has seven months left on his contract.

With Hazard, the wound is deeper. Neither with Zidane nor now with Ancelotti he manages to be the star that shone at Chelsea. His ankle injury is over, but mood weighs on your performance. “Hazard is medically in the best moment since he arrived at Real Madrid, but football is sad. Eden is a leader, but he is in a difficult situation,” said the Belgium coach. Roberto Martinez, in ‘Cadena Cope’. Eden Hazard has played 54 of 119 games since signing for Real Madrid in 2019. Only 45%. He has scored 5 goals.

Does Hazard play scared? The Belgian has lost confidence and security. He transmits it in his actions. You protect yourself in the crash and it hurts your performance. Corroborates it Christian benteke, a teammate in the National Team, with these words: “Hazard avoids contact more in his game. When you have a past like this, you unconsciously think about it. No longer dribbling five or six players. Now he moves intelligently on the field. ”