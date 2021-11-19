What is metabolic syndrome? The vast majority of Yucatecans can suffer from it

In Yucatan, 9 out of 10 adults has at least one health condition related to overweight, obesity, high blood pressure or levels high glucose leading to diabetes and high triglycerides.

Only among diabetes, hypertension and obesity, each year more than 19 thousand cases are diagnosed in the entity among these three diseases, which are also among the main comorbidities associated with deaths from Covid-19.

According to specialists, the set of these alterations is called Metabolic syndrome (SM), therefore as the years go by it is necessary to monitor our health more carefully.

What is metabolic syndrome?

“The Metabolic Syndrome, also known as Insulin Resistance Syndrome or Syndrome X, is a combination of several conditions that together increase the risk that a person develop diabetes and heart disease “explained to Yucatan News in a telephone interview with Dr. Karla Saint André, an endocrinologist at Houston Methodist Hospital.

He explained that the health problems included within the Metabolic Syndrome are: high blood sugar level (hyperglycemia); excess fat around the waist (visceral obesity); high blood pressure (hypertension); high triglycerides and low levels of HDL or “good” cholesterol. “If the doctor diagnoses Metabolic Syndrome, it is important to take action.

How is Metabolic Syndrome controlled?

Through lifestyle changes and medications, this condition can be reversed, reducing your risk of developing a more serious health condition, ”Dr. Saint André warned. The specialist added that the Metabolic syndrome is characterized by a state of cellular insulin resistance, an important hormone that metabolizes dietary sugar into energy for the body.

“Among other very important functions, insulin helps sugar in the bloodstream enter cells, where it is then stored or transformed into energy. But if the cells respond less to insulin, glucose has more difficulty entering them, which leads to high levels, “he said.

“This reduced responsiveness to insulin leads to chronic systemic inflammation and can have other dramatic effects on the body, including damage to blood vessels, weight gain, and worsening insulin resistance. Weight gain, particularly the increase in excess visceral fat, further worsens inflammation, since this type of fat is also pro-inflammatory, “added the endocrinologist at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Symptoms of Metabolic Syndrome

Lastly, he said that Metabolic Syndrome is associated with a wide range of diseases, including: type II diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, heart disease, fatty liver, gallstones, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), obstructive apnea. sleep and gout.

“The Metabolic Syndrome itself may not present any symptoms, but serious health conditions that occur silently can lead to very serious complications. That is why it is extremely important to prevent metabolic syndrome or seek treatment as soon as possible if it is already present ”, concluded Dr. Saint André.

