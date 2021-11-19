What are the dangers of the platform?

Find out what is the dark side of OnlyFans and what are the dangers to which its users and content creators are exposed.

Have passed alone 5 years since the launch of OnlyFans and its popularity has grown exponentially, there are more and more famous and daring in general who have already opened their account. Its number of users has multiplied almost 10 times since 2019 and currently has more than 120 million subscribers. The site has become for many a source of incomeBut not everything is rosy OnlyFans has its risks, find out what the dangers of the platform are.

OnlyFans has foot models, exercise routines, nutrition tips and beauty tips, but most of the photos or videos that are shared are from erotic content, which for many influencers can represent exposure to privacy risks or someone to do misuse of your image.

If we compare it with other social networks, Facebook, now Meta, has among its security policies that the minimum age to create an account is 14 years, while in Instagram is 13 years old, just like TikTok. But by its nature and type of content, one of the requirements to make a profile on OnlyFans, whether as a subscriber or content creator, is to be over 18 years old, this as a measure to protect minors.

What are the dangers of OnlyFans?

Cybercriminals have found the opportunity in Social networks committing crimes such as identity theft, creating false profiles or stealing data. Thus, the content you share on OnlyFans could be used by other people to gain profit.

The photos, videos or messages that you upload to OnlyFans, could be filtered, published or distributed without your consent, especially if you choose to launch your OnlyFans free .

. Some content creators have confessed to harassment and extortion attempts.

Another case that has been presented is identity theft, cybercriminals steal photos from your social networks such as Instagram with which they create a false profile in OnlyFans with your name, with the aim of charging those who subscribe.