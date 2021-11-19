“We want to have Carmen Salinas for a longer time”: comedian Germán Ortega assured

10 days after Carmen Salinas fell into a coma due to a brain hemorrhage, friends like Germán Ortega join the displays of affection and assure thatThat prayer chains are not only in Mexico, but throughout Latin America, since he is a very loved and recognized person, for his extensive career on stage.

He shared that the news of Carmelita’s health hit him like a bomb, because he never expected the actress to go through this situation. “She is a woman so full of life, she is also one of the internationally known actresses, we must not forget that scene with Denzel Washington in the film ‘Man on Fire’ and others he has done”.

However, the Mascabrother considers that Carmen Salinas is currently talking with God, since she was always a very Catholic woman. “I see it that way, I think she misses her son (Pedro Plascencia) a lot, because she always expressed it, but I think that in this negotiation she has, God sure He’s saying, ‘Do you want to go? Come on, and if not, stay. ‘ God would give him that license because people love it and want to keep seeing it ”.

“She was our godmother in acting in the telenovela ‘Between love and hate’. Also, I always went to see her when she was going to do ‘The comic tenorio’ and she gave me the blessing,” recalled the comedian during an interview with the channel “delarosatv”, where he added that he has been in contact with María Eugenia, daughter of the actress, to find out how she is evolving.