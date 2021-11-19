Vin Diesel, meet the Mexican who stole his heart | Present

Vin Diesel He is one of the most beloved actors in the Hollywood show business. But the affection that his fans have for him goes beyond the United States and without a doubt, Mexico is a country with whom you have a strong connection. The reason? His love for our culture and above all, for his wife’s roots.

And it is that in case you did not know, Vin Diesel has a love affair with a Mexican model. For fourteen years he has shared his life with Paola Jiménez, with whom he has three children.

Vin Diesel has not wanted to get married but he knows that his true love was found in Paola Jiménez, a 38-year-old woman from Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico.

Vin Diesel and Paola Jiménez met in 2007. It is not known exactly how it was but several say it was on a red carpet or a party. Be that as it may, what is certain is that they were arrowed from the moment they saw each other and from that moment they began to talk, then go out and lastly and most importantly, start a life together.





Vin Diesel has a family with the Mexican Paloma Jiménez / Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images 14 years later, the love is just as strong and they have three children who are their adoration. Paloma Jiménez got pregnant with Vin Diesel when she was 24 years old and he 40 years (they are 16 years apart). They had barely a year of dating that they had kept secret when Paloma gave birth to Hania Riley Sinclair (Sinclair is Vin Diesel’s real last name), who is currently 13 years old. ALSO READ: “The Little Prince”: Disney + launches LGBT + short film that promotes inclusion and diversity A year later, Vincent, who is currently 11 years old, was born. Finally, six years ago Pauline was born, his youngest daughter who was named in honor of Paul Walker, his late friend from the “Fast and Furious” saga.



Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez have three children together / Jonathan Leibson / WireImage / Getty Images Their friends have described them as “the perfect couple”. Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez have a very good communication. Also, the chemistry they do has not disappeared. YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: The story behind the pot-bellied puppy, all little, all potbellied More about Paloma Jiménez, Vin Diesel’s wife Paloma Jiménez was born on August 22, 1983 in Acapulco, Guerrero. Before meeting Vin Diesel, she was a well-known model who worked with international brands of soft drinks, cars and shampoos. Likewise, she campaigned with celebrities such as Sofía Vergara, Christina Aguilera and Ricky Martin.