Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster talk to THE COMMERCE about the new installment of ‘Fast and Furious 9’

The motorized franchise ‘Fast and furious’ meets 20 years with the premiere of the ninth installment, which hits theaters as a tape of action and drama. The production brings together well-known characters from the saga and incorporates new faces.

In an interview with this newspaper, Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster They shared their excitement to learn that the public will be able to see the film again in theaters, which are beginning to leave the restrictions of the pandemic behind.

Vin Diesel: ‘We want to give you exciting and explosive moments‘

20 years have passed since the first race on the streets. What is Dom’s role at this point in the saga?

We met Dom when he had just lost his father. He was young and didn’t have much faith in the future. Now in chapter nine he is a father. How things have changed! That determines everything about what your priorities are and what you consider important in life. Something that makes me proud of the studio and the team is the commitment to evolve a character and all the characters of mythology, to the point where they saw this character go through the experience of wanting to be a great father.

Latino culture has been around from the beginning with cameos and music. How will this Latin brand be present in the new movie?

Oh my God! In Fast 9? Wait and you will see so many people that you know and recognize as part of the family or new people joining the family. The Latino presence in this movie is very strong from the beginning. In fact, before filming the first ‘Fast and Furious’ I went to Cuba because my character is of Cuban descent. I went to Cuba to experience everything that made Toretto who he was. From the beginning the global community has embraced this franchise as their own with Jordana, Michelle and later when we were able to bring in Don Omar, Tego (Calderón) and Romeo (Santos) cameos and the list goes on and on.

The movie is very nostalgic, but at the same time it is very exciting. What is the key to maintaining that balance?

That is the question! Keep pushing, keep working hard. How is it balanced? That’s a secret because, to be honest, I don’t know if we’ve ever thought about balancing or are aware of the fact that we’re doing it. We want to give you exciting and explosive moments, but always guided by our heart and I believe that what you see on the screen is a result of that.

Jordana Brewster: ‘I love that (Mía) has more action than she has had before in the series’

What was it like to meet the ‘Fast and Furious’ family again and what does it mean to you to be part of this saga in the last 20 years?

I feel like I never lost track of Vin, Michelle, Nathalie, Justin and have been following them, especially the last few years. Now it is something really so nice that we are finally here, especially after the delay of the movie and after what we went through in the last year. The movie means everything to me. It is a big part of my life. He launched my career and then came back six years later with number four and I think it’s kind of a gift that the fans keep responding and keep wanting more because it’s like being part of a great mass phenomenon.

How has your interpretation of Mia changed over the years and what role does Mia play at this point in the saga?

She is always a kind of balance point between these dynamic and opposing forces, which are my brother and ‘The Rock’. She is always the one who says stop, think, let’s wait and especially now between Jacob and Dom she will be reconciling what they are both doing. That’s the role he’s playing now and I love that he has more action than he’s had before in the series and that’s very rewarding for me and a lot of fun.

We all miss Paul Walker as Brian and he is always present in the memories and hearts of fans. What did Paul’s absence mean in the last movies?

We have always honored him in some way. He is always present in some way in the movies and will always be part of this franchise and this universe. I felt his absence not only in the movies, but also in my private life and some days I feel like it was like he left yesterday. It’s very difficult to think of Paul yet.

How has Mía’s character changed over the years?

Over the years, her energy turned to fears as she became a mother, took the next step, and had more to fight for. I think I also found my voice to act less from fear and more from a position of power, something that sadly came with age, but that’s why it’s also so much fun to play right now.