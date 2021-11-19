Vin Diesel and family memes take over social media

MEXICO.- The “Fast and Furious” movie saga has been present since the past decade and the feats that Dom Toretto, a character played by actor Vin Diesel, has done in these installments are not minor.

From avoiding obstacles, winning street races, facing off against his opponents, to avoiding high-speed trains, falling from airplanes in mid-flight and flying in cars, performing unthinkable robberies and fighting on glaciers, all this has been achieved by Vin Diesel with a single belief behind every action: the family.

This has not gone unnoticed by users of social networks, who also with the impulse of their belief in family have taken their best memes about Vin Diesel and the family and have taken more than one laugh from several in networks.

With these memes we realize that no matter what is going to be done, fight with Thanos, rescue Mufasa, eliminate an army of orcs or save the world from an invasion, everything can be done as long as you do one thing: believe in family .

Weapons? Powers? Vehicles? God? No! The family.

