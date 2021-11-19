Vin Diesel and family memes take over social media





MEXICO.- The “Fast and Furious” movie saga has been present since the past decade and the feats that Dom Toretto, a character played by actor Vin Diesel, has done in these installments are not minor.

From avoiding obstacles, winning street races, facing off against his opponents, to avoiding high-speed trains, falling from airplanes in mid-flight and flying in cars, performing unthinkable robberies and fighting on glaciers, all this has been achieved by Vin Diesel with a single belief behind every action: the family.

This has not gone unnoticed by users of social networks, who also with the impulse of their belief in family have taken their best memes about Vin Diesel and the family and have taken more than one laugh from several in networks.

With these memes we realize that no matter what is going to be done, fight with Thanos, rescue Mufasa, eliminate an army of orcs or save the world from an invasion, everything can be done as long as you do one thing: believe in family .

Weapons? Powers? Vehicles? God? No! The family.

* a horde of orcs appears vin diesel: we can kill these orcs with the family pic.twitter.com/pHlnJgYOHK – Tolkienverse ᚠ (@ToIkienverse) July 5, 2021

Vin diesel memes are well shit hahahaha, fan of his family pic.twitter.com/R2NTDXhjq1 – lizeth soriano (@ lizethsoriano6) July 6, 2021

It’s amazing how Vin Diesel in a role where he literally only had to say 1 thing multiple times throughout the movie he managed to talk about family pic.twitter.com/h505Okh51S – Luchin (@ luxiin12) July 5, 2021

Vin Diesel’s mame wouldn’t be understood without this pioneer: pic.twitter.com/4MUAMKvv5o – Marco (@ madp_9) July 5, 2021

Please, get into the Vin Diesel hashtag because memes are to piss !! Here the fucking directors definitive cut and crossover of The Lion King that Disney must do NOW 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GZiyrfmFIw – 🎃Cesar Otero🎃 (@DieOpheliac) July 5, 2021

Addicted to Vin Diesel’s memes just the same pic.twitter.com/0qJ77o8M7Q – ☄️Jorváli Walker Tempest☄️🍀 (@Valy_Sora) July 5, 2021

I had faith that the yellow Vin Diesel didn’t look so weird but I lacked a bit of the power of the family pic.twitter.com/U7KYh3ch2e – Fernando Valencia (@ fervalencia4) July 6, 2021

What’s wrong with the Vin Diesel Family memes?

I do not understand them. pic.twitter.com/UcHed4exfB – Der Emoji Führer (@Dictador_Fake) July 5, 2021

