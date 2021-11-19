Vicente Luque volunteers to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269

It looks like Leon Edwards is going to be out of UFC 269 as well, but Vicente Luque offers to face him replacing Jorge Masvidal. UFC has not confirmed anything about “Rocky” but in his words reacting to the departure of “Gamebred” due to injury we understand that has no interest in continuing in the event if it is not for this fight.

“I’m disappointed but I honestly knew that this scam didn’t want to fight me anyway. It was just one stop on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Now I will have a necessary time with my family. Kamaru Usman, I’ll see you soon.

Speaking recently with AG Fight, the Brazilian fighter made his proposal:

«I would accept (the fight). I saw a lot of people talking about this fight and I didn’t say much because there were a lot of people asking. I’m always ready, I couldn’t make the weight to be in reserve for Kamaru (Usman) and Colby (Covington), but I got the news in ten days. If the UFC calls me, I’ll come in and sign a contract. A month is easy to make the weight and I would still have time to do a good workout.

«I think it would remove any doubt. There are people who think they should fight for the belt, there are people who think of Leon. He has a great winning streak, but I have done some damage in the division, with victories, so a fight between the two would remove any doubt and he would be Kamaru’s next challenger«.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/